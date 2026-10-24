Leaked video exposes how industrial-scale Chinese factories are dismantling RTX 5090s by the thousands to fuel AI servers — GPU die and memory desoldered and transplanted to blower designs; custom cards to Nvidia Founders Editions on the chopping block

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A career change for the GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you are wondering why the GeForce RTX 5090, despite being one of the best graphics cards, has evaporated from retail shelves, the answer lies in China’s industrial conversion factories. A newly surfaced video reveals the staggering scale of the country’s grey-market AI operations, showing industrial workshops dismantling brand-new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to repurpose them for the AI boom.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thisisaname
    Is this where fakers get their boards to populate with fake chips to sell outside one?
    Reply
  • ohio_buckeye
    If I were to hazard a guess that might be the reason 5090s are suddenly discontinued in order to cut off their supply. Selling back the bare boards would be a convenient way to recoup cash.
    Reply
  • quorm
    This has been happening since nvidia stopped selling blower versions of their consumer cards, so the first RTX generation.

    Meanwhile, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta etc. have warehouses of nvidia gpus they have spent billions on and may never use.

    Seems like there is an actual demand for gpus in China. Maybe Amazon, Microsoft, Meta could lobby the government to cut their losses and sell their gpus to China.
    Reply
  • Pete Mitchell
    Hopefully we’ll get to a point in the not too distant future where someone designs an AI chip that performs better than GPUs. Like what happened with Bitcoin mining.
    Reply
  • MJS WARLORD
    If China was able to buy the cards in such large numbers then the manufactures and the shippers should have heard the alarm bells ringing or did they just turn a blind eye
    Reply