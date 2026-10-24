Leaked video exposes how industrial-scale Chinese factories are dismantling RTX 5090s by the thousands to fuel AI servers — GPU die and memory desoldered and transplanted to blower designs; custom cards to Nvidia Founders Editions on the chopping block

If you are wondering why the GeForce RTX 5090, despite being one of the best graphics cards, has evaporated from retail shelves, the answer lies in China’s industrial conversion factories. A newly surfaced video reveals the staggering scale of the country’s grey-market AI operations, showing industrial workshops dismantling brand-new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to repurpose them for the AI boom.

So, what exactly is a GeForce RTX 5090 doing in China when the graphics card is not even officially available there? The answer is simple. They are there to be transformed into AI workhorses. The recently leaked footage offers a glimpse inside these Chinese workshops, where skilled technicians meticulously desolder the pricey flagship’s GB202 silicon and GDDR7 memory chips. They then transplant the components into a dual-slot blower design tailored for server use.

The GeForce RTX 5090 blower graphics cards will ultimately end up in high-density server racks where they will become the backbone of massive AI compute clusters. The scale and efficiency of these operations are impressive, with production lines converting shipments of brand-new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, from Nvidia's custom partner models to the chipmaker's highly coveted Founders Edition. After testing and validation, workers would repackage these modified GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards and ship them to clients, likely data centers or AI labs.

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Many of these Chinese factories are scattered throughout the country. The conversion process is massive in scale, and probably thousands of GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards are being repurposed every day. Middlemen in these grey-market supply chains are constantly hunting for GeForce RTX 5090 stock to fuel these operations.

【太精彩了吧 😱】近日，社交媒體 X 上流出多段顯示卡改裝工場內部影片，可以看到大量 GeForce RTX 5090 頂級遊戲顯示卡並未流向一般消費級零售市場，而是被整批運往大型改裝工廠。廠內工人在具備完整流水線的作業環境下，進行大規模拆解與改裝，將原本針對電競設計的三風扇散熱架構全數替換為 Dual Slot 渦輪散熱器，以符合 AI 伺服器機箱的高密度排列需求。 https://t.co/2wzPmweU3s 從曝光的工廠現場畫面可見，流水線工作枱上堆滿了來自各大廠商的 GeForce RTX 5090 零售彩盒包裝與全新裸卡，甚至連 NVIDIA 自家 GeForce RTX 5090 FE 也有。工人正以熟練的工序，迅速卸除原廠龐大的風扇與散熱鰭片模組，將完整的 PCB 電路板分離出來。隨後，GPU 與 VRAM 會被「吹」出來移植至另一片 PCB 上，再統一換裝上厚度僅有 2-Slot 的厚銅底座渦輪鼓風散熱系統。 改裝完畢後，廠方隨即將顯示卡送往專門的測試檢驗產線。在多組相連的開放式測試平台上，數十張已換裝渦輪散熱器的顯示卡正同步運行圖形效能負載與穩定性跑分測試，確保每張改裝後的繪圖卡皆能正常運作。通過嚴格檢測的顯示卡將被分層整齊陳列並重新裝箱，準備直接交付給相關客戶，流程非常專業。 傳統消費級高階顯示卡通常採用三風扇大型散熱設計，厚度普遍佔用 3 至 4 個插槽，且出風方向為機箱內部側吹，難以在 4U 伺服器或多卡並聯環境中並排安裝。換裝雙槽渦輪散熱系統後，散熱器能利用鼓風風扇將廢熱直接排出機箱後方，大幅提升多卡伺服器內部的散熱效率與空間相容性。 面對 AI 運算需求持續殷切，在算力緊缺的情況下，GeForce RTX 5090 遊戲顯示卡依然是 AI 算力市場的熱門替代品。目前，GeForce RTX 5090 售價已經被炒上接近一萬美元水平，這個價位遊戲玩家根本無力負擔。October 23, 2026

Nvidia has reportedly halted production of the GeForce RTX 5090 and is, in all likelihood, redirecting the valuable silicon to higher-margin professional GPUs like the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell. At the same time, a vast network of Chinese conversion factories continues to operate at full speed. Redirected supply and aggressive grey-market recycling have nearly wiped out GeForce RTX 5090 stock from U.S. retailers.

Custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards now start at an eye-watering $8,500. However, a new workaround has emerged to sidestep the stock shortage and inflated prices: prebuilt gaming systems. Sometimes these GeForce RTX 5090 prebuilts cost less than a standalone GeForce RTX 5090, while offering a fully assembled system with a manufacturer's warranty.

If you had told me a few months ago that buying an entire gaming system would be cheaper than a single high-end graphics card, I would have called you insane. Yet here we are. In today’s chaotic market, prebuilt systems often offer better value than standalone graphics cards.

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