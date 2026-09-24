Lucky 3D artist scores Jensen Huang-signed RTX 5090 from used marketplace that's worth up to $15,000 — unused Asus ROG Astra White OC sent to Bonhams with $15,000 estimate

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A lucky surprise.

Jensen Huang holding an autographed 30th Anniversary Asus ROG Astra RTX 5090 White OC
(Image credit: ROG Global/YouTube)

A 3D artist looking to purchase an RTX 5090 for their work claimed that they scored an unopened Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 White OC from the secondhand market. According to Wccftech, the artist purchased the GPU expecting that it was signed by an Asus executive in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary. But when they opened the package, they found the Nvidia chief’s signature on it instead.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • warezme
    I would have put up for auction also. The mans signature holds absolutely no value to me but if someone else wants to pay extra have at it.
    Reply