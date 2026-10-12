Meet the modders porting ringfenced DLSS features to older GPUs — how DLSS 5 and Multi-Frame Generation were unlocked for older architectures

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

Modders UncleBurrito and Dashdogy speak on recent developments in the scene.

GB202 GPU close up
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Over recent weeks, we've seen the release of DLSS 5 Neural Rendering in NBA 2K27, followed by its porting to older GPU generations, and the unlocking of DLSS Multi Frame Generation (MFG) for older graphics cards. But how did all of that happen, and who are the people in the modding community unlocking features that Nvidia itself has locked off from users of anything but its latest Blackwell-based GPUs? We sit down with modders Dashdogy and Uncle Burrito to understand how, and why, the modding community has been breaking down Nvidia's software-based locks.

In 2025, during the release of the RTX 5000 series graphics cards, one Australian student was watching a Digital Foundry interview with Nvidia engineers, where the team was showing off Multi Frame Generation (MFG), a feature locked to Blackwell GPUs. During the podcast, the idea of MFG running on older RTX 4000 series hardware was floated, but the feature was never released for Ada Lovelace hardware. “Every few months, I would do a Google search to see if it ever happened or not,” said Dashdogy, a Physics Major studying Mathematics and Space Science.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.