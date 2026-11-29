A PC DIYer shared some images of their melted and scorched RTX 5090 power cables this weekend. So far, so ordinary. However, joshey1990 appears to have been lucky, in some respects, as they got an impending electrical fire warning thanks to the air quality monitor in their room. Images show that the affected Lian Li Wireless Strimer cable looks pretty bad, and there is some damage to the GPU power socket, but without this gadget's warning perhaps things could have gotten a lot worse.

Joshey1990 owns a powerful PC packing a Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce 32G graphics card. The setup also features a Lian Li Wireless Strimer 12+4-pin cable, and it is this that looks the most damaged from the incident. Checking the official product pages, this cable looks like the Strimer Wireless 16-12. It is one of two gaudy RGB LED cables Lian Li makes specifically for 12V-2x6 GPU power delivery, and features 12 light guides and 174 LEDs.

The redditor talks about contacting Lian Li to request an investigation into the damage, and it looks like they hope for some kind of compensation. Damage to the GPU power socket where the cable fits doesn't look as bad as the cable damage, and we wonder if the Aorus would work with a fresh cable. But perhaps not… "A £3,000+ graphics card has effectively been destroyed, and this is not something that can simply be resolved by sending me another cable," asserts Joshey1990. "I am now contacting Lian Li directly to request a full investigation into the failure and a resolution that addresses the consequential damage to my graphics card."

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Someone also needs to tell Joshey1990 that RTX 5090s are now often sold at five-figure USD prices. Thus, if they are lucky enough to get some GPU damage compensation, they shouldn't be happy to get the original price for sourcing a replacement. Best of luck Joshey1990.

We've seen so many of these GPU power cable melting reports since the 450W+ GeForce RTX 4090 arrived on the scene. Over the years we've learnt that even the best, expertly fitted and premium cables can still fail. Regular checking and monitoring is recommended and there's extra hardware now available that can raise the alarm when power distribution issues occur, which might lead to a meltdown. We're talking about gadgets like the Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro / Pro II. The newest model monitors temperatures, power, voltage, and current on individual pins, and even provides visual and audible alarms. We see WireView Pro models with audible alarms starting from $29.99 in the sale at the time of writing.

From Joshey1990's experience, a WireView Pro might have reduced the scale of the damage we see in the shared photos. Still, if the air quality monitor was a bit nearer the PC, it might have detected "hazardous airborne particles" earlier, too. We looked at some indoor air quality monitors on Amazon, and for one that detects harmful particulates like PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10, there were models available starting at £26.

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