Micro Center requires photo ID and signed no-export pledge to buy RTX 5090 gaming GPU — buyer forced to sign declaration disclosing install location and promise GPU will remain in the US

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NO EXPORT - NO EXCEPTIONS.

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Nvidia)

A Micro Center customer who bought an RTX 5090 in Tustin, California, was required to sign an Advanced Computing Product Purchaser Declaration form, which bars exporting the GPU, before being approved to purchase the GPU. According to u/Krothic’s post on the r/Microcenter subreddit, they bought a PowerSpec AI90 Workstation with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU, an RTX 5090 Founders Edition GPU, 64GB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB SSD from the retailer and were surprised when the manager required them to sign the form.

Form for 5090’s
 from r/Microcenter
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Ralston18
    Overall not a good idea.

    Highly invasive and likely illegal.

    Will leave it to the lawyers (full disclosure, I am not a lawyer) to battle this one out.

    What is that saying about "The road to hell....."?
    Reply
  • bill001g
    This is only partially new. They have for a very long time required id to purchase items that were in limit quantity. The first time I saw it was back when people were mining bit coin. They even went to a lottery system when scalpers started to pay homeless to be in line for days. So first you had to get lucky and then you could only buy a 1 GPU every 30 days.

    Other than the export part which is silly they likely can require ID. Places like costco require id to get a membership that you must sign and agree to even enter the store.
    Reply
  • re3eyul
    Admin said:
    The form requires RTX 5090 buyers to input their personal data before getting approved to make the purchase. However, it remains unclear how Micro Center can use this information to track illegally exported GPUs.

    Micro Center requires photo ID and signed no-export pledge to buy RTX 5090 gaming GPU : Read more
    dumb as shit betting 10$ I can have 10 shipped from Huaqiangbei Shenzhen.
    Reply
  • re3eyul
    re3eyul said:
    dumb as shit betting 10$ I can have 10 shipped from Huaqiangbei Shenzhen.
    just messaged my contact there , and yup $3k a pop.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    I rarely buy from Micro Center due to their odd purchasing requirements. This is a perfect example.
    Reply
  • re3eyul
    TechieTwo said:
    I rarely buy from Micro Center due to their odd purchasing requirements. This is a perfect example.
    a case of "oh you don't want my money, Oki"
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    TechieTwo said:
    I rarely buy from Micro Center due to their odd purchasing requirements. This is a perfect example.
    Unless it's something I can find cheaper elsewhere, and do not need it same day, I always go to Microcenter. Not sure what you find odd about purchasing requirements.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    re3eyul said:
    dumb as shit betting 10$ I can have 10 shipped from Huaqiangbei Shenzhen.
    Customs will be very happy with their 10 new 5090. If you fill out the import paperwork correctly it will immediately be flagged and they will confiscate it. Even before AI they were really good at finding fraudulent paperwork so if try to hide it they will still take all your 5090 and put you in jail for a while. This is partially why they changed the laws so you can not ship stuff from china without any import paperwork...pretending it was worth less than $200.
    Reply
  • King_V
    TechieTwo said:
    I rarely buy from Micro Center due to their odd purchasing requirements. This is a perfect example.
    What odd purchasing requirements, exactly?
    Reply