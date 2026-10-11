Modder discovers that putting a GPU in the 'wrong place' can deliver a 19 degree cooler hotspot — breaking convention can produce great results despite decades of PC DIY evolution

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The absolute best GPU result wasn't good for CPU temperatures, so the tech tinkerer also shared the best overall configuration, optimized for both CPU and GPU.

GPU in the &#039;wrong&#039; position
(Image credit: TrashBench)

It might be reasonable to assume that desktop PCs are built in a certain way due to decades of evolution and optimization. However, we're getting used to TrashBench challenging convention, and we're pleased to say the video below represents one of this enthusiast's best cooling innovations yet. In this latest video, completely ignoring the accepted norms of GPU placement delivered up to a 19°C hotspot temperature reduction but adversely impacted CPU temperatures. However, some more tweaking resulted in a 14°C reduction in hotspot temperatures and a 3.3°C cooler CPU.

I Put My GPU Where It Doesn’t Belong. 17°C Cooler. - YouTube I Put My GPU Where It Doesn’t Belong. 17°C Cooler. - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.