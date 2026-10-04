Modder 'fixes' melting RTX 5090 power connectors with custom distributor — dual 8-pin mod peaks at just 40C during a 48-hour 550W stress test

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The modder claims he could offer this solution to other owners with full warranty coverage

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reddit user u/DallasGrave shared a fix for his RTX 5090, one of the best graphics cards, whose 12VHPWR connector was overheating, along with an image of a module screwed onto the back of his GPU. This module is apparently a custom-made power distributor that splits the current load across more wires to lower connector temperatures. Apparently, u/DallasGrave is connected to GRAVEPC.com, which offers mainly custom cooling solutions for small form-factor PCs.

In response to a commenter asking whether this mod will be covered under PNY’s warranty, he said, “We're a PNY partner. You'll be able to buy a PNY-specific card with a similar modification directly from us with a full warranty.” This mod isn't currently on his website, however. PNY hasn't been great at honoring warranties for the 12VHPWR issue with third-party cables, as covered in this recent story about a third-party cable melting in use, so take the claim of full warranty coverage with a grain of salt.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    I mean, the modding for this issue might not be so interesting anymore.

    PSU makers are starting to make power supplies that have the anti-melt circuitry on the other side since Nvidia didn't want to do it on their cards anymore. So just buy a new power supply and give Nvidia the finger because _they_ did this to you.

    Or better yet, sell your Nvidia card and buy a high quality product that won't melt.
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    easy to spot welding the extra cables on the card lol
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    For $5000+ they sure as **** can make a product that won't burn itself up.

    Im smarter than the average bear and avoid massively overpriced shoddy products, but I understand I am very much in the minority there.
    Reply