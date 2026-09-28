Modders bring Nvidia’s DLSS 5 Neural Rendering to AMD Radeon GPUs — latest build delivers 74% performance boost in just 24 hours, new launcher automates install process

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No more manually copying and replacing DLL files for each game.

A screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 running on an AMD Radeon 9070 XT with an unofficial DLSS 5 mod
(Image credit: Ancient Gameplays on YouTube)

Nvidia officially rolled out DLSS 5 earlier this month, bringing its new Neural Rendering technology to supported games for RTX 50-series GPU owners. While early testing has shown improvements in image quality and rendering, the technology is very resource-intensive, resulting in significant drops in frame rate. That, however, has not stopped modders from experimenting with DLSS 5 and attempting to bring the technology to AMD Radeon GPUs.

A GitHub project called DLSS-NR-on-AMD, designed to run DLSS 5 Neural Rendering on AMD's Radeon RX 9000 and RX 7000 series GPUs, is already seeing a rapid improvement in performance. It uses a ground-up, full reimplementation of the neural network runtime for AMD GPU architectures. As per the developer, the project currently works with DirectX 12 games that use FSR, with Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA V Enhanced among the tested titles.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    hopefully they are smart enoguh to not only keep the data on github in event nvidia would ask MS to remove it.
    Reply
  • Jabberwocky79
    Where I think this could potentially shine is with older titles that could benefit the most from a graphics/lighting enhancement. Also, they would likely run much better as well. Games like Batman Arkham City come to mind, for example, since the PC never got a remastered version.
    Reply
  • setx
    hotaru251 said:
    hopefully they are smart enoguh to not only keep the data on github in event nvidia would ask MS to remove it.
    Zluda still lives on github, why poor DLSS would be more critical for NV to remove?
    Reply