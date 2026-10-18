Official DLSS 5 running on unsupported games delivers up to 90% better performance than the leaked version — Nvidia says the new NR model uses 20% less VRAM and processes neural workloads up to 2x faster

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Nvidia's new Neural Rendering model is smaller but better.

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Nvidia)

A new version of DLSS 5 on NBA 2K27 was just released, and modders have already extracted it and are running it on unsupported games. Modders are comparing performance between the older and newer Neural Rendering (NR) model and found it up to 40% faster than the previous one.

While many are still experimenting with leaked and first-release builds, Renan Maniero has already extracted the new 310.9.16.0 DLSS NR build, letting other modders use it in unsupported games and compare performance. Gaming Optimized on X compared the new NR model to the old one and found massive improvements of up to 90% in The Witcher 3 running DLSS 5 natively.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.