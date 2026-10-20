Mods can almost double DLSS 5 performance through Foveation, reducing resolution at the edges of frames — technique makes DLSS 5 possible on high-resolution ultrawide monitors

Popular graphics post-processing injector software ReShade, commonly used to mod DLSS 5 into unsupported games, now has a foveated imaging add-on, including another standalone project that doesn't need precursor software, allowing DLSS 5 to affect only what's in view, reducing GPU load and increasing FPS.

Foveated imaging is nothing new; it's a technique that's been used in VR to increase performance. It works by only rendering what's in view, often increasing the resolution in the center and reducing it at the edges. Our eyes work in a similar way, with the clearest image in a small area in the center of your vision, blurring on the edges. With foveated rendering, you barely notice the lower-resolution edges as the peripheral vision is less concerned with fine details.

Instead of varying the resolution of the image, however, it varies the level of detail in DLSS 5 Neural Rendering. DLSS NR loads a whole AI model into your GPU and renders images in real time, making it a resource-intensive task; but the task is minimized greatly when most of the detail is only asked for in the middle of the image. That's what projects like maximedgoulet’s Foveated DLSS5 and ClarkCheekyKent’s CheekyFoveatedDLSS aim to do; with Foveated DLSS being a ReShade add-on and CheekyFoveatedDLSS capable of being a standalone integration.

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Both implementations allow you to adjust the size of the center area with the highest rendering quality, with independent width and height adjustments to suit your personal situation, as some people have a larger focus area than others or have a different monitor distance. You can also adjust the render fall-off rate, so the image quality lessens more quickly or slowly past the focus area.

As Maximedgoulet's implementation is an add-on for an injector, the pipeline is quite long compared to the standalone integration of CheekyFoveatedDLSS, which Reddit comments claim is more convenient and more polished. Though both show a big improvement in performance, Maximed's Reddit post on Foveated DLSS5 claims an improvement from 48 to 80FPS in The Witcher 3 with 2x Multipass at ultrawide 7680x2160p on an RTX 4090. Considering Maximedgoulet’s 4090 could not handle DLSS-NR on an ultrawide, this implementation might genuinely be feasible to make Neural Rendering more playable.

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