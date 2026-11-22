Moore Threads’ MTT S80 product manager says that the next Lushan gaming GPU will have more VRAM than any consumer graphics card currently available, VideoCardz reports. With Nvidia’s RTX 5090 already at 32GB, Lushan would need more than that. This matches the previous promise of four times the company’s MTT S80’s 16GB, putting the flagship Lushan at 64GB.

Moore Threads apparently hasn’t given up on graphics, even four years after the MTT S80’s release. The company teased the card earlier this week with a poster for MDC 2026, its developer conference, showing a graphics card under a black cloth on a mountainside, and put Lushan’s name in the title of the post. It has previously indicated that Lushan products would arrive before the end of the year.

Although nothing the product manager stated is an official statement, his words suggest that the new Lushan GPU could feature the largest memory capacity yet offered on a consumer graphics card, which certainly draws a lot of attention from gamers and local AI enthusiasts alike. As it stands, the 32GB RTX 5090 was available at $6,599 in our recent Newegg check, more than three times its MSRP, which illustrates the astronomical demand.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics card memory comparison Card Class Memory Price Moore Threads Lushan Consumer (upcoming) Not disclosed; “4x” the S80 claimed, up to 64GB by our math Not announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Consumer 32GB GDDR7 $1,999 MSRP; from $6,599 at Newegg (Nov. 15) Moore Threads MTT S80 Consumer 16GB GDDR6 2,999 yuan with a motherboard (about $410) at launch; 1,499 yuan (about $225) at JD.com, Nov. 21 Lisuan 7G106 / 7G105 Consumer / enterprise 12GB / 24GB — Intel Arc Pro B60 Dual (Maxsun) Workstation, two GPUs 2x 24GB GDDR6 — Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation 96GB GDDR7 — Modded RTX 5090 (China) Gray market 96GB (as listed) $3,888 listing

(Image credit: Moore Threads)

The Lushan would be a graphics rendering chip based on the Huagang architecture, with a sibling Huashan for AI. Performance claims are lofty at 15x for AAA gaming, 50x ray tracing, 64x AI compute, and 16x geometry processing over the MTT S80, based on information from MDC 2025, last year’s edition of the conference. To get there, Lushan adds a new hardware ray-tracing engine, the UniTE rendering architecture, AI generative rendering, which MyDrivers describes as the manufacturer’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR for upscaling and multi-frame generation, and DirectX 12 Ultimate support.



This is a mighty high goal, as the previous outing, with the S80, fell short of expectations. Released in November 2022 at 2,999 yuan (about $410), the S80 was at first sold only in a bundle with an Asus motherboard. It now costs about half that in China, despite rising GPU costs. The 16GB GDDR6, PCIe 5.0 GPU, which pulls 255W, only matched a low-end card when tested on immature drivers in early 2023; it struggled against a GT 1030.

Moore Threads said last December that it had shipped monthly driver updates since and claimed the S80 then benchmarked 3.4x higher than at launch. The new 15x target is more reasonable when put against the backdrop of just how far the S80 trailed when it landed.

If we look beyond the consumer space, there are plenty of cards that have more than 32GB, and 64GB for that matter. The Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell workstation card, for instance, has 96GB of GDDR7. It’s also possible to get RTX 4090s rebuilt with 48GB, at least in some Chinese shops, and a listing in September offered an RTX 5090 modded to 96GB. Maxsun also has the Arc Pro B60 Dual, built on Intel GPUs, with 2x 24GB on just one board. However, memory supply remains tight, with crushing memory shortages, and is projected to remain so, while GDDR7 remains quite costly.

Domestic rival Lisuan’s G100, meanwhile, is only at 12GB and 24GB for consumer and enterprise. A 64GB Lushan would leave those in the dust, which may hint that Moore Threads is targeting Western cards rather than just domestic rivals. It also raises the question of just how much memory you need for certain workloads.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further revelation may come at MDC 2026, Dec. 29–30, at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center in Beijing, during a keynote by CEO Zhang Jianzhong. The keynote starts at 9:30 a.m. Beijing time on Dec. 29 (8:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 28), and Moore Threads says it will bring new flagship products, technologies, and solutions.

Follow Tom’s Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.