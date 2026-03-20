New Fortnite 'Rivalry' includes chance to win RTX 5080 — top five players will be awarded GPU hardware in Chapter 7 Season 2 competition

Yesterday, Epic dropped a new Fortnite season after the previous one ran a mammoth four months. Officially titled "Fortnite: Showdown," it's the second season in the seventh chapter of the game, refreshing the battle royale with a bunch of new stuff. One particular addition that jumped out to us was the fact that Epic is giving away five Founder's Edition RTX 5080 GPUs each week to players who perform well in-game.

(Image credit: Future)

The new season has introduced a "rivalry" system where two players can challenge each other in a match. It doesn't matter who initiates the rivalry, but the player who eliminates the other gets a "rivalry win" and earns Victory Credits that can be used for weapon upgrades and such. These rivalry wins stack, improving your "rivalry rank," and are counted in a global leaderboard. The more wins you have, the higher you place.

If you're really good at the game and, for instance, win around ten rivalries in a match, you'll start to advance up the charts quickly. At the end of the week, the top five players in the world with the most rivalry wins will be awarded an RTX 5080. The GPU technically costs $999, but street pricing currently ranges from $1,300–1,400, though that doesn't matter here, as Epic most probably gets them directly from Nvidia.

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