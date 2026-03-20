New Fortnite 'Rivalry' includes chance to win RTX 5080 — top five players will be awarded GPU hardware in Chapter 7 Season 2 competition

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You can also win a PS5.

Fortnite: Showdown
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Yesterday, Epic dropped a new Fortnite season after the previous one ran a mammoth four months. Officially titled "Fortnite: Showdown," it's the second season in the seventh chapter of the game, refreshing the battle royale with a bunch of new stuff. One particular addition that jumped out to us was the fact that Epic is giving away five Founder's Edition RTX 5080 GPUs each week to players who perform well in-game.

Fortnite: Showdown rewards

(Image credit: Future)

If you're really good at the game and, for instance, win around ten rivalries in a match, you'll start to advance up the charts quickly. At the end of the week, the top five players in the world with the most rivalry wins will be awarded an RTX 5080. The GPU technically costs $999, but street pricing currently ranges from $1,300–1,400, though that doesn't matter here, as Epic most probably gets them directly from Nvidia.

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Fortnite rivalries system

(Image credit: Future)