New RTX 5070 Autumn Limited Edition gaming GPU doubles as an air freshener with built-in 'e-sports aromatherapy' — AX Gaming's white and purple card also features an anime character and floral graphics

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Card packs an "innovative e-sports aromatherapy" system.

AX Gaming RTX 5070 Autumn Limited Edition
(Image credit: AX Gaming )

AX Gaming has revealed its latest seasonal anime-themed limited-edition graphics card, which, this time, is designed to please your nose as much as your eyes. The Inno3D subsidiary has released similarly styled GPUs before, but new for Autumn / Fall is the “innovative e-sports aromatherapy” component in its GeForce RTX 5070 12G Autumn Limited Edition (machine translation).

Smellivision is included as part of this limited edition. The graphics card maker says this product delivers a form of aromatherapy. You will be able to smell the “autumn-like” aroma even from a cold start, it says. There is no information about aroma oil refills. It would be good to see the fragrance module to see how this subsystem works.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    The anime character you see in the main picture, and who stars on the metal backplate, is called ‘Snow Li.’ She sits with the GeForce RTX logo to one side, with an Autumn / Starry Moon motif beneath it.
    Fun fact, she's also my legal wife.
    Reply
  • checkbuzz
    usertests said:
    Fun fact, she's also my legal wife.
    I was wondering what sort of person would buy one of these GPUs, thanks for answering my question.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    usertests said:
    Fun fact, she's also my legal wife.
    I'm sorry to say, but I think she may be cheating on you.

    Regards.
    Reply