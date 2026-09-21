New RTX 5070 Autumn Limited Edition gaming GPU doubles as an air freshener with built-in 'e-sports aromatherapy' — AX Gaming's white and purple card also features an anime character and floral graphics

AX Gaming has revealed its latest seasonal anime-themed limited-edition graphics card, which, this time, is designed to please your nose as much as your eyes. The Inno3D subsidiary has released similarly styled GPUs before, but new for Autumn / Fall is the “innovative e-sports aromatherapy” component in its GeForce RTX 5070 12G Autumn Limited Edition (machine translation).

Smellivision is included as part of this limited edition. The graphics card maker says this product delivers a form of aromatherapy. You will be able to smell the “autumn-like” aroma even from a cold start, it says. There is no information about aroma oil refills. It would be good to see the fragrance module to see how this subsystem works.

Screenshot + Google Translate (Image credit: AX Gaming

The anime character you see in the main picture, and who stars on the metal backplate, is called ‘Snow Li.’ She sits with the GeForce RTX logo to one side, with an Autumn / Starry Moon motif beneath it. To the right is an ornate venting pattern for the third fan to push air through the cooling fins.

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AX Gaming’s substantial triple-fan card features a white-purple gradient wrapping around. “The fan blades are printed with exclusive logos such as Osmanthus, AX, and Star and Moon, making it lively and exquisite,” the maker romanticizes. “The edges of the chassis are decorated with colorful maple leaves and tiny star patterns, like starlight falling on a maple forest on an autumn night.” We also note this isn’t just a vinyl wrap. AX Gaming highlights that the design mixes “UV printing and multi-surface engraving techniques.” Even the fan blades have some logos.

This seasonal graphics card release has ARGB maple leaf lighting, and its “flower-shaped ventilation holes are inlaid with LEDs and support synchronized lighting effects.” Also, perhaps difficult to believe, AX Gaming says that the light and shadows thrown by the powered-up graphics card “creating a full-on autumn night starry night atmosphere.”

Beyond the visuals and fragrance, this is an ordinary but decent-sounding RTX 5070. You’ll still get your 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7, and agreeable AAA gaming performance with access to GeForce features. Some non-cosmetic design choices that are welcome include the dual-layer metal magnetic backplate, five 8mm ultra-thick composite heat pipes, and the hidden power cabling.

In its press release, AX Gaming says the "Autumn Stars and Moon, Maple Leaves in Full Bloom" themed card is a strictly limited (quantity/time) release. That’s bound to make it even more expensive than a regular RTX 5070, if you can order/reserve one.

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