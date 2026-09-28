Noctua upgrades Thermal Grizzly's 12V-2x6 power monitor — cuts active noise to 21.5dB and runs passively up to a 300W GPU load

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New silent upgrade.

The new Thermal Grizzly WireView Pro II Noctua Edition GPU monitoring device
(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

Thermal Grizzly and Noctua have teamed up to release a new version of the WireView Pro II GPU monitoring device. By combining Thermal Grizzly’s power monitoring hardware with Noctua’s expertise in low-noise cooling, the WireView Pro II Noctua Edition aims to offer quieter operation by reducing the noise generated by the device’s cooling fan.

According to Roman Hartung, CEO of Thermal Grizzly, the GPU monitoring device has become a popular choice and has helped many users detect potentially dangerous connector issues with the infamous 12V-2x6 connector before they could cause damage. The WireView Pro II measures current independently on each 12V conductor rather than simply monitoring total power consumption. This allows it to identify unusual current distribution and potential contact issues that could contribute to connector damage. The device can also provide visual and audible warnings when configured limits are exceeded, with an optional automatic shutdown function.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • DS426
    Swell guy that Roman is.

    What will the next version have? I think it should have a speaker and start cussing in German when a wire gets too hot.
    Reply