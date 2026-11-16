The Supercomputing 2026 conference is under way, and despite continuing turmoil elsewhere in the company, Nvidia has lots to reveal at the show. Foremost among its announcements today, Nvidia took the wraps off a new member of the Rubin GPU family called Rubin HPC, a chip that the company says is meant to accelerate agentic workflows and simulation for scientists, engineers, and analysts working with large data sets.

To accelerate those most demanding workloads, Nvidia says Rubin HPC has the highest number of CUDA cores on any of its GPUs - "more than 50,000" - which might imply that this chip uses a configuration similar to the four-die Rubin Ultra GPU, which links those dies together using NVLink-C2C.

Today's Rubin GPU has 224 SMs and 28,672 CUDA cores, so scaling compute resources to the degree Rubin HPC does would necessarily require more dies on a package. Nvidia didn't reveal more details of the chip's physical layout alongside the announcement. (The representative image shared by the company wouldn't appear to take this into account.)

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To keep data moving between Rubin HPC GPUs, Nvidia will use its NVLink 7 interconnect. The company didn't share any new details of the bandwidth or physical layer of this interconnect within the rack, but past disclosures about the tech have indicated that it retains the 3.6 TB/s of per-GPU bandwidth that NVLink 6 delivers while enlarging the size of its scale-up domain.

Nvidia didn't share any details of the Rubin HPC GPU's HBM capacity or bandwidth, and it also didn't share whether this part includes a rebalancing of compute resources towards native FP64, as AMD and Intel are touting at the conference with their own GPUs this week.

Nvidia instead touts the suitability of this chip for scientists and engineers using agentic workflows, for which the company expects faster simulation performance and therefore faster opportunities for discovery in those fields thanks to better agent performance in those domains.

In fields like climate research, genomic analysis, and financial simulation, Nvidia says the Rubin HPC GPU's "balanced design," with both higher compute resources and (presumably) faster data movement between nodes, will help feed the chip with the massive data sets typical of those workloads, minimizing idle compute resources and achieving better utilization.

Researchers, engineers, and analysts marshaling agent swarms to explore the problem spaces in their domains will also be able to take advantage of Nvidia's CUDA-X domain-specific libraries to boost performance on Rubin HPC, tightening the reasoning loop from hypothesis to simulation to refinement and hastening the pursuit of the most promising results.

Nvidia says Rubin HPC will arrive sometime in 2028.