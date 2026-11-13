Nvidia board reportedly approached Arm CEO Rene Haas during replacement search — Jensen Huang’s transgressions leave Nvidia scrambling to fill a massive void

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Rene Haas
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Nvidia's board of directors has approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas as a potential successor to Jensen Huang, according to a report from the Financial Times that cites people familiar with the matter. Haas is among several candidates under consideration, although it remains unclear whether he will get a formal offer and/or agree to take the position.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.