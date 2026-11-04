Nvidia can only fulfill 1% of China’s massive $70 billion GPU order for AI chips, report claims — supply constraints choke export-friendly RTX Pro 5500 deliveries despite huge demand

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A paltry supply despite plenty of demand

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Chinese technology giants ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent, among others, are set to receive only a limited number of Nvidia chips that they've ordered. Bloomberg is reporting that, according to unnamed sources, only "some tens of thousands, or roughly 1%" of RTX Pro 5500 workstation GPUs will be delivered over the next few months.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.