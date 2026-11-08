Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy — Jensen apologizes in letter to staff, company board forms independent committee to investigate

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CEO admits to adultery.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a woman who is allegedly a Chinese spy. His apology came in a letter to Nvidia staff, which you can read in full below. Nvidia's board of directors released a statement late on Sunday to address the bombshell report that U.S. intelligence believes Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy. The board says it has no reason to believe sensitive corporate information or U.S. national security was compromised, but the company intends to examine all available information to determine what happened.

The BoD claims it is fully confident in Jensen Huang and his leadership team. Huang, who has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for 41 years, says he fully supports the investigation.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • USAFRet
    An awkward conversation with the wife ensues.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    not gonna lie his wife should divorce and take half of everything.

    She can find better than the piece of crap that is Jensen.

    Cheating shows lack of fulfillment and/or trust.
    A relationship w/o trust isnt a relationship.
    You can't trust a cheater to not cheat again. (as again you trusted em not to in first place and now they have no trustworthiness)

    Divorce him, take enoguh $ to live happily with kids and be done with him.
    Reply
  • Jeremy Kaplan
    After 41 years of marriage! Geez, Jensen, what on earth were you thinking?!?
    Reply
  • ThatMouse
    What is it with rich CEOs who couldn't even pass top secret clearance contracting in classified government settings?
    Reply
  • usertests
    Jeremy Kaplan said:
    After 41 years of marriage! Geez, Jensen, what on earth were you thinking?!?
    Damn, that ***** nice.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Well, now that it's out in the open, at least they can no longer use it as blackmail.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    hotaru251 said:
    not gonna lie his wife should divorce and take half of everything.
    I don't know anything about their marriage or private life, but "open marriage" is an option that some pursue when they're either too lazy to get divorced or just don't want to give up all the benefits of staying married. It's even possible they'd agreed to this before-hand (although I highly doubt it) or were already separated (which is usually a stepping stone towards divorce, but not always).

    Also, history is littered with examples of powerful people having marriages for political reasons, yet the husband and often the wife would pursue romantic relationships on the side and often quite publicly.

    hotaru251 said:
    Divorce him, take enoguh $ to live happily with kids and be done with him.
    You think his wife of 41 years still has kids living at home?
    Reply