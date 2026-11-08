Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a woman who is allegedly a Chinese spy. His apology came in a letter to Nvidia staff, which you can read in full below. Nvidia's board of directors released a statement late on Sunday to address the bombshell report that U.S. intelligence believes Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy. The board says it has no reason to believe sensitive corporate information or U.S. national security was compromised, but the company intends to examine all available information to determine what happened.

The BoD claims it is fully confident in Jensen Huang and his leadership team. Huang, who has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for 41 years, says he fully supports the investigation.

"A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," a statement by Nvidia's BoD reads. "The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. […] Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it."

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On Friday, the first reporting emerged claiming U.S. intelligence agencies believe Huang had a romantic relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) to gather information and help Chinese companies obtain restricted AI GPUs. The company has been on the radar for smuggling restricted hardware to China since at least 2025: Megaspeed has been accused of smuggling $2 billion worth of AI chips into China via its subsidiary Speedmatrix.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Nvidia has strenuously rejected suggestions of improper dealings, saying that its CEO regularly meets thousands of customers and that these interactions do not involve sensitive corporate information or national security secrets. Chinese officials have also dismissed the espionage allegations as unfounded.

The suspected Chinese intelligence operation targeting Jensen has not been independently confirmed as a fact. The relationship is alleged to follow the typical "honeypot" strategy, wherein foreign intelligence agencies use operatives to ensnare targets into romantic relationships to steal information and influence their decision-making.

Huang has been an outspoken critic of those opposed to limiting the supply of AI GPUs to China. Huang recently expressed his opinion that the label 'China hawk' is not a badge of honor Americans should wear; it is really 'a badge of shame.' Huang also said it "doesn’t have to be all us or them. It could be us and them," drawing fire from others in the administration and other tech companies, including the CEO of Palantir.

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"I owe my family and all of you an apology," Huang wrote. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust."

In June 2018, Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich resigned after an internal investigation, assisted by external legal counsel, confirmed that he had engaged in a consensual romantic relationship with an Intel employee, which violated the company's non-fraternization policy applicable to all managers. Krzanich, who had led Intel since 2013, also stepped down from the company's board, while then-chief financial officer Robert Swan took over as interim CEO. For now, it remains unclear if Jensen will meet a similar fate and lose control of the company he founded.

Jensen's full letter to staff reads as follows:



To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

Jensen

The whole statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors reads as follows:



The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation.

The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders.

While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information.

Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.

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