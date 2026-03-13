Nvidia claims 1 million times better path tracing performance is coming in future gaming GPUs — says current GPUs are already 10,000x faster than Pascal

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Thanks to rapid AI progress.

Nvidia claims 1 million times better path tracing performance in future gaming GPUs
(Image credit: Future / CD Projekt Red, Remedy Entertainment, Microsoft)

Despite increasing competition from Intel and AMD, Nvidia's RTX lineup remains the best hardware for ray tracing and path tracing in games. Ever since Turing, RTX 20 series, the company has made significant strides — mostly leveraging AI and neural rendering — to increase graphical fidelity without compromising performance. Now, at GDC 2026, it's claiming that the future holds an even more impressive milestone.

Driving Innovation and RTX Advances with John Spitzer, VP of Developer and Performance Technology - YouTube Driving Innovation and RTX Advances with John Spitzer, VP of Developer and Performance Technology - YouTube
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That's largely due to a focus on hardware-accelerated neural rendering enabled by dedicated RT and Tensor cores that handle machine learning inside Nvidia GPUs. Features like DLSS are entirely reliant on AI; the ability to piece together frame data more accurately in both upscaling and frame-gen situations is only possible due to models trained on Nvidia's supercomputers.

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