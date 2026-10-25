Nvidia discusses $2,000-per-GPU annual fee for software that 'runs agents on AI factories' — details unclear about potential overlaps, firm already charges more than twice that amount for its AI Enterprise software platform

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has put the annual cost of licensing the company’s AI software at around $2,000 per GPU to 'run all the software that Nvidia provides that runs agents on these AI factories,' according to a recent video of the comments (below), a pricing model that could generate $50 billion over five years under a proposed scenario involving five million paid licenses outlined by FourWeekMBA.

Huang discussed the pricing at GTC Berlin on October 22, where the company outlined its broader push to build an AI infrastructure business spanning chips, software and AI-agent security. “Software licensing will become increasingly a major part of our company’s business. The way that we license will be…for example, it’s about $2,000 per GPU per year to run all the software that Nvidia provides that runs agents on these AI factories,” said Huang.

The numbers add up quickly. At $2,000 per GPU each year, Nvidia would bring in $10 billion annually if five million GPUs were covered by paid licenses. Over five years, that would amount to $50 billion, provided customers kept renewing their subscriptions. The catch, however, is that Nvidia has not disclosed how many GPUs could be covered by the proposed $2,000 fee, or whether that’s its standard price. It’s also unclear which software the license would cover, or if there is overlap between products.

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The distinction matters because Nvidia already charges for enterprise software. Its AI Enterprise platform is listed at $4,500 per GPU for a one-year subscription. Huang’s reported $2,000 figure is lower, but Nvidia has not confirmed that the two prices cover the same products or licensing terms. It should not be treated as a confirmed price cut.

Jensen’s ~$2,000 per GPU per year in enterprise software deserves more attention. Enterprises deploying AI agents need security, governance and someone accountable for keeping the stack running. My bet: OpenShell becomes the standard security layer for enterprise AI, driving adoption of NVIDIA’s paid software and support. Consider the math. Assume: • 10M eligible enterprise GPUs shipped in a year • 50% paid software attach • $2,000 per GPU annually That’s $10B in annual recurring revenue potential. Keep those subscriptions for five years and you get $50B from a single year’s GPU shipments. Each new year of GPU sales adds another potential stream of software revenue. $NVDAOctober 22, 2026

The licensing discussion comes as Nvidia develops more of the infrastructure needed to deploy and manage AI agents in enterprise environments. These systems can use tools, access data, and execute tasks, creating new security and management challenges for businesses running them at scale.

On October 21, Nvidia announced its OpenShell Reference Architecture , a system that combines its Vera Rubin computing infrastructure, Vera CPUs, and BlueField-4 data processing units (DPUs) running Nvidia Sentry. OpenShell provides a secure runtime for AI agents, establishing boundaries around their actions and access to tools and resources. Sentry monitors agent activity independently and can quarantine an agent that attempts to cross those boundaries, according to Nvidia. The architecture is designed to bring security controls into the underlying infrastructure rather than relying solely on safeguards built into an AI model or application.

Nvidia had previously introduced its Open Agent Safety Platform in September. The newer reference architecture builds on that effort, extending the approach to enterprise infrastructure and edge systems.

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Other companies are also incorporating these controls into their products. Anthropic is integrating OpenShell and BlueField hardware with Claude Managed Agents to give businesses additional control over what their AI agents can access inside execution sandboxes. Salesforce has developed a Slack Admin Bridge for OpenShell that lets administrators review agent access requests, approve or reject permissions, and monitor activity directly in Slack.

The proposed software pricing fits Huang’s wider argument that Nvidia is becoming more than a supplier of GPUs. The company has expanded into networking, systems, enterprise software, and infrastructure designed to run AI workloads. Speaking on the BG2Pod podcast recently, Huang said, “One of these days, people might not categorize us as a chip company anymore.” He pointed to Nvidia’s presence across industries including healthcare, automotive, telecommunications and life sciences, where the company provides broader technology stacks rather than chips alone.

That said, Nvidia has not said when the $2,000-per-GPU fee would take effect or which software it would cover. It also remains unclear how the proposed pricing would fit into the company’s existing enterprise software business.

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