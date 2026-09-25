Nvidia DLSS 5 power draw hits 647W as power connector runs hotter than the GPU die, upscales frame rates and flame temps on 16-pin — AI gaming tech pushes connector to uncomfortable thermal and power limits

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Is DLSS 5 playing with fire?

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no doubt the GeForce RTX 5090 is one of the best graphics cards and has the full potential to leverage DLSS 5. However, if you plan to hop on the DLSS 5 bandwagon, you may want to keep an eye on your graphics card's temperatures and power consumption. According to tests by Korean outlet QuasarZone, the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition peaked at nearly 650W in power draw, with the highest recorded temperature on the 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector exceeding 90 degrees Celsius. Notably, that is higher than the standard temperatures measured for the GPU die.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

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