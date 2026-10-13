Nvidia doubles DLSS 5 performance, reduces 4K VRAM usage by 20% with latest model — October update cuts footprint by 24% to roughly 118 million parameters

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A big step.

DLSS 5 mirrors edge
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has today announced that its somewhat controversial DLSS 5 technology — AI-powered neural rendering for gaming — is now two times faster than the current model, marking a 10x performance leap since March. The model is also now smaller and uses up to 20% less VRAM.

Nvidia says it has achieved this through a combination of "systematic pipeline optimizations and neural model refinements." As mentioned, the latest performance jump over the current model is a 2x leap, which means that the transformation DLSS applies to games through lighting and beyond will now run at higher frame rates or more intense settings.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.