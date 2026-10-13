Nvidia doubles DLSS 5 performance, reduces 4K VRAM usage by 20% with latest model — October update cuts footprint by 24% to roughly 118 million parameters
A big step.
Nvidia has today announced that its somewhat controversial DLSS 5 technology — AI-powered neural rendering for gaming — is now two times faster than the current model, marking a 10x performance leap since March. The model is also now smaller and uses up to 20% less VRAM.
Nvidia says it has achieved this through a combination of "systematic pipeline optimizations and neural model refinements." As mentioned, the latest performance jump over the current model is a 2x leap, which means that the transformation DLSS applies to games through lighting and beyond will now run at higher frame rates or more intense settings.
Nvidia says the DLSS 5 October update shrinks the overall DLSS 5 model's footprint by nearly a quarter to 118 million parameters, and reduces VRAM usage at 4K by 20%. As such, the company claims that at similar visual fidelity, the GPU overhead versus the September model has been halved. Elsewhere, Nvidia says the change can boost frame rates by up to 1.4x.
The new faster model will debut in NBA 2K27 on October 16; you can see a comparison in the video below:
Nvidia confirmed it will bring DLSS 5 to Hogwarts Legacy next month. The technology continues to be supported on RTX 50-series GPUs, as well as GeForce NOW and the new RTX Spark lineup.
Nvidia is also introducing a new faster Performance Mode for Frame Generation on RTX 50 Series, as well as RTX 40 series GPUs, and RTX Spark laptops. The company says that a new "Preset C" mode replaces the AI model previously used "to calculate optical flow for elements like UI or ray-traced effects" with a new algorithm that is faster and lighter, boosting DLSS Frame Generation, MFG, and Dynamic MFG. The company says this is worth 35% in terms of speed on the RTX 5060.
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.