Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 prices hit $2,000, costing more than the RTX 5090 did at launch and with limited stock available — original $999 MSRP long forgotten, with prices now 2-3x higher

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Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU prices just haven't stopped going up

RTX 5080 and RTX 3080 Founder&#039;s Edition on a desk.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, Nvidia's second-fastest GPU from its current generation, now costs as much as the RTX 5090 did, on paper, when it launched. Prices have reached $2,000 and higher, with most of the available stock online limited to third-party sellers. If you can find it in stock, it may end up costing you two to three times as much as it did when it launched.

The cheapest, in-stock RTX 5080 available to buy from a reputable seller online for delivery is this PNY RTX 5080 for $1,999 from Best Buy, the same price as the RTX 5090's on-paper MSRP. You might otherwise end up paying $2,299.99, at least, for this Asus ROG Astral mode at Newegg, or you could pay nearly $3000 for this Gigabyte RTX 5080 from MemoryC, now priced at $2,983.23.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jagar123
    Even at the MSRP of $999 this card was not worth it, IMO. Now at these prices they're just destroying the gaming segment entirely. Sad state of affairs, once again.
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    then the 5070ti hits $2k as the 5080 hits $4k.......

    and the 5070 hits $3k as the 5070ti hits $5k once 5080 is gone off the shelves.......

    but hey, keep paying the prices and encourage them to continue the nonsense. they desire to be greedy as possible for sure, but this level is only a direct result of the stupid who have been paying these prices for many years now.
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Recently transplanted my computer to my new Corsair Warthog case from a C70. Was scary taking out my 3090 FE and nearly forgot how heavy that is. Treated that video card with great care (still have the original box for that 3090FE). Not even thinking of looking at video cards due to the hyper-inflated prices.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    RoLleRKoaSTeR said:
    Recently transplanted my computer to my new Corsair Warthog case from a C70. Was scary taking out my 3090 FE and nearly forgot how heavy that is. Treated that video card with great care (still have the original box for that 3090FE). Not even thinking of looking at video cards due to the hyper-inflated prices.
    I just took a look yesterday, and prices are even more insane than they were last month. RX 9070 GRE's that you could get for 500 last month are now around 700+, and RX 9060 XT 16GB's are around 600. RTX 5060 TI 16GB's are still super stupid and around 760, and RTX 5070's are around 900. There is one outlier XFX RX 9070 XT that is ONLY 870, the rest are 920+, utter insanity.

    https://pcpartpicker.com/products/video-card/#c=550,565,549,566,593,590,589,558,559,560,547,548,596,591,604,592&P=10737418240,103079215104&sort=price
    Reply
  • onigami
    Math Geek said:
    then the 5070ti hits $2k as the 5080 hits $4k.......

    and the 5070 hits $3k as the 5070ti hits $5k once 5080 is gone off the shelves.......

    but hey, keep paying the prices and encourage them to continue the nonsense. they desire to be greedy as possible for sure, but this level is only a direct result of the stupid who have been paying these prices for many years now.
    You do realize that the primary buyers of these cards aren't consumers but businesses looking to add AI compute without the cost associated it, right? And that those businesses can afford to throw out the big bucks because: A. They have the capital to do so, B. They can use accounting and tax wizardry to cut down the actual cost...right? Right?

    Like, sure, there are some whales who are spending a lot on graphics cards. But those are a very small minority compared to businesses who are looking to get in on the AI action without having to buy dedicated kits and servers (which are even more expensive). Nvidia is lathering those guys up because they are reliable customers that can afford to spend big...and that's been their business model ever since they realized what GPGPU can do for their bottom line.

    So maybe cut it out with the victim blaming here?
    Reply
  • Energy96
    The $1500 (that felt outrageous at the time) that I spent on a 4090FE looks like the deal of the century now.
    You need a mortgage to buy a high-end card now, if you can even find one.
    Sounds like I’ll be using this card for the foreseeable future.
    We live in crazy times.
    Reply
  • hannibal
    Good! Good!

    Soon 5060ti 8gb will be the $1500 highend option!

    And all things seems to say that prices will continue to go up…
    Reply