Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 prices hit $2,000, costing more than the RTX 5090 did at launch and with limited stock available — original $999 MSRP long forgotten, with prices now 2-3x higher
Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU prices just haven't stopped going up
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, Nvidia's second-fastest GPU from its current generation, now costs as much as the RTX 5090 did, on paper, when it launched. Prices have reached $2,000 and higher, with most of the available stock online limited to third-party sellers. If you can find it in stock, it may end up costing you two to three times as much as it did when it launched.
The cheapest, in-stock RTX 5080 available to buy from a reputable seller online for delivery is this PNY RTX 5080 for $1,999 from Best Buy, the same price as the RTX 5090's on-paper MSRP. You might otherwise end up paying $2,299.99, at least, for this Asus ROG Astral mode at Newegg, or you could pay nearly $3000 for this Gigabyte RTX 5080 from MemoryC, now priced at $2,983.23.
Stock for the RTX 5080 is otherwise limited everywhere, with just one or two available for local pickup (in Best Buy's case), and limited options for delivery. You can also find similar in-store-only pricing at Micro Center, depending on location, which has a Gigabyte card for $1,979.99.
You'll also see a lot of the listings online from sketchy, third-party sellers.. For instance, you could pay at least $2,211.17 for this PNY RTX 5080 from a third-party Amazon seller. Empowered PC, the seller for this card, has had 81% positive ratings over the last 12 months, with 202 ratings in total.
Reputable seller or not, this price scale means you're paying significantly more than the $999 launch price for this GPU. As our GPU price tracking shows, though, this isn't an isolated case. RTX 5080 prices have, like the rest of the RTX 50-series, risen steadily since it launched. However, this is the first time that its price floor has been around the RTX 5090's launch price. That PNY RTX 5080, for instance, was being sold for around $1,500 on average back in August.
It's a bitter pill for gamers, though, that the RTX 5080 has now reached and breached the RTX 5090's launch pricing. That GPU has an MSRP of $1,999, although it'll now cost you thousands more. Prices for the RTX 5090 hit as high as $9,500 last month, but the situation is even worse today. What little stock that remains on sale online can be found for as high as $12,000.
The RTX 5080 uses Nvidia's GB203 GPU and comes with 10,752 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Unfortunately, it, like the rest of the consumer gaming GPU market, is being affected by AI. Demand for high-end GPUs hasn't stopped, but Nvidia's attention has shifted to the enterprise market. So, too, has the focus of memory manufacturers, meaning DRAM allocations and production lines that would otherwise produce memory chips for graphics cards have instead gone to feeding the demand for high-margin HBM for AI data centers.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.
and the 5070 hits $3k as the 5070ti hits $5k once 5080 is gone off the shelves.......
but hey, keep paying the prices and encourage them to continue the nonsense. they desire to be greedy as possible for sure, but this level is only a direct result of the stupid who have been paying these prices for many years now.
https://pcpartpicker.com/products/video-card/#c=550,565,549,566,593,590,589,558,559,560,547,548,596,591,604,592&P=10737418240,103079215104&sort=price
Like, sure, there are some whales who are spending a lot on graphics cards. But those are a very small minority compared to businesses who are looking to get in on the AI action without having to buy dedicated kits and servers (which are even more expensive). Nvidia is lathering those guys up because they are reliable customers that can afford to spend big...and that's been their business model ever since they realized what GPGPU can do for their bottom line.
So maybe cut it out with the victim blaming here?
You need a mortgage to buy a high-end card now, if you can even find one.
Sounds like I’ll be using this card for the foreseeable future.
We live in crazy times.
Soon 5060ti 8gb will be the $1500 highend option!
And all things seems to say that prices will continue to go up…