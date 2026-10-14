Nvidia GPU prices spike in Japan; prices up to 41% higher than Amazon US — RTX 5060 Ti sees the biggest increase among the RTX 50-series stack

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Is this a bad omen for the U.S. gamers?

Several GPUs on a workbench
(Image credit: Future)

A Redditor has shared a photograph of the prices of Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs in Japan, and it doesn’t bode well for gamers. According to u/Chaise91’s post on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit, retail prices for some of the best gaming GPUs are somewhere between 5.66% and 41.1% higher compared to Amazon U.S. listings.

The memory chip shortage and massive demand for AI compute have been affecting the supply of gaming GPUs, with reports suggesting Nvidia is planning to halt RTX 5090 production in favor of AI data center and professional GPUs. Because of this, the supply of high-end GPUs has vanished online, with third-party sellers now demanding almost $10,000 if you want to buy one. The image shared on the social media platform does not show the RTX 5090, so we fear that retailers in the market no longer have the high-end graphics card in stock, leading to supply pressure on the lower-tier cards.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.