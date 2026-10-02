Nvidia introduces 64GB DGX Spark to throw local AI fans a lifeline amid the RAMpocalypse — new GB10 config starts at $4999 for those who can work with less

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Less memory, lower price, otherwise identical

DGX Spark
(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia is tailoring its popular DGX Spark platform and the GB10 SoC to better fit the realities of today's AI models and the broader silicon supply crunch. The company is introducing a 64GB version of the Spark that's meant to be more affordable to local AI trailblazers who just don't need 128GB of RAM.

Back when we first began exploring the capabilities of the DGX Spark and similar systems, the general assumption was that lots of RAM would be necessary to hold the most intelligent models one might want to run, and so unified memory systems built around AMD's Strix Halo, Nvidia's GB10, and Apple's M-series chips could all be configured with 128GB of memory or more.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kealii123
    Holy crap that's expensive.

    A mac mini 64gb is cheaper and likely faster
    Reply
  • acadia11
    64GB isn’t squat for local LLM.
    Reply
  • AtrociKitty
    Just one month ago, the 128GB model was readily available for $4k.
    Reply
  • acadia11
    kealii123 said:
    Holy crap that's expensive.

    A mac mini 64gb is cheaper and likely faster
    Not faster, also you can’t link Mac minis together with nvlink
    Reply
  • kealii123
    acadia11 said:
    Not faster, also you can’t link Mac minis together with nvlink
    I bet it is. Much faster ram
    Reply
  • koga73
    Total BS when MicroCenter and other retailers still have the 128GB version listed for $4899, now a 64GB version for MORE? $5000. Which will only drive up the 128GB price.
    Reply