Nvidia released its 8800 GTX GPU 20 years ago today, celebrates with Steam game homage with insane system requirements — interactive demo's eye-watering minimum requirements include RTX 4070, 32GB RAM, and 30GB storage

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You can now ‘Rediscover the thrill of unboxing a GeForce legend’ in a Steam game, but an RTX 5080 is recommended for this path-traced tech demo.

GeForce 8800 GTX - 20 Years of a Legend
(Image credit: Nvidia, Steam, Dylan Browne)
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On this day in 2006, Nvidia released the legendary GeForce 8800 GTX and 8800 GTS graphics cards. Nvidia has decided to honor the flagship of the pair with its GeForce 8800 GTX - 20 Years of a Legend interactive demo, now free on Steam. However, the recommended specs to ‘play’ with this semi-interactive path-traced unboxing experience include a wallet-worrying RTX 5080. Or you could just watch the video, embedded below for your convenience.

GeForce 8800 GTX - 20 Years of a Legend - YouTube GeForce 8800 GTX - 20 Years of a Legend - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    Coolest part for me was seeing the exact Antec case that I installed multiple GPUs in over the span of 15 years. I both loved and hated that case. It was such a pain in the butt to disassemble lol
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    That is pretty cool :)

    I couldn't afford the GTX back then, and not even the 8800GTS 640. So, i waited and waited, and got my hands on the 512 GTS which was a beast, at least for my machines. I loved that card so much. It really made games shine.
    Reply
  • 80251
    $599 of 2006 dollars is equivalent to over a $1000 today. I couldn't afford any top tier Nvidia videocards back then and ATI was my go-to. 2006 was the year AMD bought out ATI.
    Reply
  • emike09
    The 8800 really was a massive upgrade and major architecture shift. Took a while for developers to start fully taking advantage of shader cores instead of pixel pipelines. Impressive that the technology still exists in all modern GPUs, with RT/PT and DLSS being the next big architecture change. Had an 8800 GTS 320MB! It barely ran Crysis at 720p, but it could run it!
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    Back when they were a consumer tech company rather than whatever tf they are now.
    Reply
  • randomizer
    Hello fellow gamers
    Reply
  • vinay2070
    8800GT 512MB was my first high end GPU that I could afford back then. I had just gotten into my first job and I bought it. Was very happy with its performance. At the same time changed from 17" CRT to 22" LCD. Both together, along with newly released Crysis was the most memorable gaming moments of my life.

    All because I had the Time, Money and most importantly, the interest and stress free environment to enjoy a game!

    Miss those days for sure :) No AI, No netflix, No social media, No large corporates trying to eff you. Just me, friends and gaming.
    Reply