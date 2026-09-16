Nvidia reportedly denies RTX 5090 warranty over faded serial number — $6,500 GPU blemish not an isolated incident, according to customers

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The world's most expensive serial number

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The GeForce RTX 5090 is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the best graphics cards. However, you'd better pray the serial number on the inside of the metal bracket does not fade over time, since that could be a reason for Nvidia to reject warranty claims. At least one Redditor has shared a case of Nvidia reportedly denying a warranty claim because the bracket's serial number was unreadable.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • King_V
    Huh, weird. Considering that the RTX 5090 was released in early 2025, how could there be any RTX 5090 cards outside of the warranty period?
    Reply
  • me-three
    Admin said:
    The metal bracket on graphics cards is susceptible to dust buildup, oxidation, and corrosion over time. This can cause it to look dirty, stained, or sometimes slightly discolored compared to when it was brand new. These same phenomena could have affected the serial number's legibility, especially since it is printed with ink onto the bracket's surface rather than etched for better durability.
    Many of these articles (and claims) are BS. Brackets don't rust or corrode over time. They're inside the PC, not exposed to the elements. Neither do labels fade. They're not exposed to UV light.

    The issue is that many of these 5090's are from the gray market, which means they have no warranty. A vast majority of 5090 warranty claims are probably junk from eBay. A "faded" serial number basically says "I have no warranty, but I want one."

    But everyone and his pet dog runs to reddit and bemoans evil Big Tech when their scam fails. Then of course content-starved blogs scarf all these up and post them under the "evil AI" ragebait that their rabid audience can't get enough of.
    Reply
  • adamXpeter
    You lost me at "corrosion"
    Reply