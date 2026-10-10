Nvidia reportedly halts GeForce RTX 5090 production in favor of AI data center and professional GPUs — impending supply drought expected to drive up prices, RTX 5080 24GB rumored as new gaming flagship

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No more GB202 for consumers?

RTX 5090
(Image credit: MSI)

Nvidia has reportedly ceased selling its GB202 graphics processors for consumer-grade GeForce RTX 5090-series add-in-boards (AIBs), including 'D' variants for the Chinese market, according to a leaked notice from an unknown factory cited by @hongxing2020, who tends to have insights into the graphics card market. Another prominent leaker @Zed__Wang confirmed the report and said that from now on the GB202 silicon will be exclusively used on data center and professional graphics cards.

"According to a notification from the factory, Nvidia will no longer manufacture any RTX 5090 models, including the D variants," a message cited by @hongxing2020 reads. "Going forward, the highest-end GeForce graphics card will be the RTX 5080 24GB, while the RTX 5080 16GB version will be discontinued. Please spread the word."

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    Oh NO!!! Just as I was about to shell out $25,000 to buy one!!

    I wonder how many fellow gamers will be crying now. But don't worry, Jens loves gamers, he said so himself.
    Reply
  • rluker5
    So will the discontinued card no longer continue to be featured in game performance reviews, or will it at least come with a *discontinued asterisk?
    If so my lowly $599 9070XT is moving up the ranks in those charts.

    Imagine what a 6090 could sell for if it is highly suspected that it is a limited production run only.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    These are the actions that an AI-centric company would take.

    Nvidia 20 years ago would not have done this to gamers. I would consider posting a picture of Linus with the finger since he is specifically talking about Nvidia at that point, but, with respect for the moderators - no.

    On the flip side does anybody see the silver lining? Now you won't have melting 5090s anymore.
    Reply
  • bourgeoisdude
    The 5090 has basically been sold as AI GPU for a while anyway. This really shouldn't be surprising.
    Reply