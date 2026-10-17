Nvidia reportedly insists the RTX 5090 isn't dead despite severe shortages and removed listings at multiple retailers — flagship GPU is missing from Nvidia's store and commands $8,500 on Amazon

Last week, gamers still holding any hope that the GPU market would somehow stabilize had their hopes dashed. A while after Nvidia reportedly put the RTX 50 Super series on hold, rumors started flying that production of the already-rare RTX 5090 was stopping, likely to use precious silicon manufacturing capacity for more AI accelerators. Now, the company's senior VP Jeff Fisher reportedly said that card was not discontinued and would continue to be shipped. The statement comes after a myriad of websites, including Tom's Hardware, have asked the company for official comment, but to no avail.

The information comes from Taiwanese websites including 4Gamers and SJTV, which both are quoting a purported post-event interview where Fisher offered a brief explanation of the situation. According to the VP, supplies of the GPU are limited, but Nvidia is seemingly going all out to get the product to market (paraphrased from the Taiwanese reports).

"The supply chain (capacity) is indeed somewhat constrained, but NVIDIA is doing everything it can to get the product on the market. Although there are other variants of the RTX 5090 (chip), production has not been discontinued, and NVIDIA will continue to ship, which is very important," Fisher reportedly said to 4Gamers.

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He also reportedly reiterated a common quote from Nvidia execs, stating that without GeForce, Nvidia wouldn't be where it is today, and likewise, the AI market wouldn't exist as it does today.

The claim that the card isn't gone after all merits some spot-checking, so we did a cursory browse of the common retailers. At Amazon, RTX 5090s are selling for about $8,500, but from third-party sellers. Best Buy has a grand amount of naught cards on offer, while Newegg lists 5090s for about $7,300, but from what are likely Chinese sellers, judging by the shipping time. The ever-famous U.S. tariffs would likely add quite a chunk of change to that price tag, too. Finally and perhaps most poignantly, the card remains absent from Nvidia's own marketplace and Micro Center as of this writing.

Some would say that these statements are nothing but a means to keep the company in gamers' minds, even though gaming-related revenue is now a vanishingly small piece of Nvidia's ever-larger money pie.

Jensen's firm isn't the only one seemingly keeping up appearances, as Intel has repeatedly stated that its long-awaited refresh of consumer GPUs isn't dead, and last year AMD said it still intends to deliver "the best mainstream gaming GPUs on the market." Yet there are no new GPU launches from any of the three, and their quarterly launch figures keep doubling down on AI.

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We reached out to Nvidia for comment on the situation and received no reply.

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