Nvidia reportedly insists the RTX 5090 isn't dead despite severe shortages and removed listings at multiple retailers — flagship GPU is missing from Nvidia's store and commands $8,500 on Amazon

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Hold one sec, there's a bridge salesman at the door.

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Last week, gamers still holding any hope that the GPU market would somehow stabilize had their hopes dashed. A while after Nvidia reportedly put the RTX 50 Super series on hold, rumors started flying that production of the already-rare RTX 5090 was stopping, likely to use precious silicon manufacturing capacity for more AI accelerators. Now, the company's senior VP Jeff Fisher reportedly said that card was not discontinued and would continue to be shipped. The statement comes after a myriad of websites, including Tom's Hardware, have asked the company for official comment, but to no avail.

The information comes from Taiwanese websites including 4Gamers and SJTV, which both are quoting a purported post-event interview where Fisher offered a brief explanation of the situation. According to the VP, supplies of the GPU are limited, but Nvidia is seemingly going all out to get the product to market (paraphrased from the Taiwanese reports).

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    ofc it will be made.....for mobile devices....
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    Whatever. My insurance company won't insure my house for fire with one of these things running anyway
    Reply
  • vinay2070
    Trake_17 said:
    Whatever. My insurance company won't insure my house for fire with one of these things running anyway
    I think at this point Jensen wont care. Even the 6000 series will probably come with the same connector and still sell like hot cakes.
    Reply
  • Ogotai
    vinay2070 said:
    I think at this point Jensen wont care. Even the 6000 series will probably come with the same connector and still sell like hot cakes.

    and the MSRP will be $5k, but street prices will start at $10k
    Reply