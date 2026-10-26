Nvidia RTX 20, 30, and 40-series GPUs hacked to remove a half-speed AI throttle — firmware exploit doubles RTX 4090's peak tensor rate, lifts RTX 3090 Ti matrix math up to 80%

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Real workloads gain less than peak tensor rates, and chatbot token speeds stay about the same.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card, shown at an angle with its fan and silver shroud against a black background
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Modders have discovered a way to remove imposed half-speed AI performance limits on Nvidia RTX 20, 30, and 40-series GPUs with a firmware exploit, VideoCardz reports. Without the limitation, the RTX 4090 can achieve double its peak tensor rate, and matrix math can improve by up to 80% for the RTX 3090 Ti, with gains on other cards varying. Real workloads gain significantly less than the RTX 4090’s doubled peak would imply, and chatbot token speeds remain about the same, as that performance is dependent on memory bandwidth.

For all impacted GeForce generations, Nvidia imposed a limit that, per its own published specs, runs FP32-accumulate math at half each card’s FP16-accumulate rate. That does not apply to its Turing and Ampere pro cards. The unlock returns native matrix-math throughput to owners of the cards, which can speed up prompt processing and image generation.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warezme
    I'm curious as to how this unlock benefits the general performance of the card.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    I will let other people risk their cards playing with this stuff. Who knows why this limit exists. Likely nvidia being the evil greedy company they are but it could also be related to heat or something else that greatly reduces the life of the card. Just because you can mod a card to say increase the power limit does not mean its a good idea.

    I was complaining when coin mining caused the massive increase in GPU but the prices just continue to increase. It is pretty bad when you can sell 3 and 4 year old cards for more than you paid new.

    I do not know the type of AI you run locally but you would have to ask if the cost of buying tokens to run it in the cloud is more than the cost of a video card if it fails using this software hack.
    Reply
  • aberkae
    warezme said:
    I'm curious as to how this unlock benefits the general performance of the card.
    6090 performance at $0.00 with the help of ai vibe coding and sh!t 🤪
    Nvidia marketing no not like that!
    Reply