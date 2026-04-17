Nvidia RTX 5070 spotted at rare MSRP price in Woot flash sale — move fast to secure a bargain, 38% off saves you $340

The AI crunch has made PC building harder than ever, and one of the casualties is finding graphics cards at MSRP. Most cards are very hard to find at anything other than very inflated prices, making this MSRP RTX 5070 at Woot an absolute steal. If you're quick, you can grab an MSI Ventus version for just $549, instead of its list price of $889, a 38% saving. Given that you'd usually see a refurbished or reconditioned GPU at this price point, this is brand-new, which makes it even more appealing.

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The RTX 5070 is one of the best mid-range graphics cards on the market, getting you excellent 1080p and 1440p performance across a range of titles. It might not be the frame-busting behemoth 5090, but in this economy, a $549 GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM is not to be sniffed at. Naturally, this also gives you access to Nvidia's range of software-powered graphics wizardry, notably DLSS 4 and 4.5.

As you can see from our benchmark data below, the 5070 is a solid card that puts out excellent 1080p and 1440p performance. It probably isn't the card for those wanting to push games to the ragged edge in 4K, but it's a potent offering nonetheless and has some 4K potential. It outperforms the previous-gen 40-series variant of this card, and is a distinct step ahead of the RX 9060 XT 16GB in our GPU hierarchy.

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At 1440p, you can expect consistent 60 FPS at maxed-out settings, and with a little help from frame generation, it can play titles in 4K. The big draw of this card is the price; however, given the current PC building climate.

The current cheapest 5070 on the market is $629, and we haven't seen any of the bigger RTX cards at MSRP in months. Indeed, the last time we highlighted it on sale, we were just happy to see the price dip below $600, making $549 a much more enticing prospect.

This card is on offer for 4 days but is likely to sell out in hours, so move fast if you want to secure a rare MSRP G