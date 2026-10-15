Nvidia RTX 5090 disappears from Micro Center amid rumors of a production halt — retailer flags flagship as 'Not Carried' as stock mysteriously vanishes

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The RTX 5090 falls to the AI hardware boom

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buying a GeForce RTX 5090, widely regarded as one of the best graphics cards on the market, was already extremely difficult because of price hikes and near-zero availability. Now, it will be impossible to get one. Amid recent rumors that Nvidia is halting production of the GeForce RTX 5090, another sign of the card's disappearance from the U.S. market are emerging. Micro Center has reclassified the Blackwell flagship as "Not Carried," and many of its stores have sold out. Tom's Hardware has reached out to Micro Center for comment.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    good news for AMD!
    They now have a competitor to NVIDIA's halo product (5080) now that the 90 sku is gone.

    also not a good sign for next gen gpu's...we may end up gettign much longer gaps between series (which is honestly how should have always been so we got bigger steppings between upgrades)
    Reply
  • Why_Me
    hotaru251 said:
    good news for AMD!
    They now have a competitor to NVIDIA's halo product (5080) now that the 90 sku is gone.
    also not a good sign for next gen gpu's...we may end up gettign much longer gaps between series (which is honestly how should have always been so we got bigger steppings between upgrades)
    ?

    https://tpucdn.com/review/sapphire-radeon-rx-9070-xt-pulse/images/average-fps-2560-1440.png
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Not a surprise coming from Nvidia. I do wonder why it took them this long to prioritize all high-end production towards AI and away from gaming. I suppose the only place you'll be able to find a 5090 (or 5080) now is out of one of Nvidia's convention "food" trucks.

    I'm expecting the 6000-series, PS6, and XBox Helix to all be delayed. Anything we thought was coming in 2027 will probably get shoved off into 2029. I think Nvidia, Sony, and Microsoft are just waiting for one company make the first announcement so they can join in on the delay party.
    Reply
  • King_V
    If you thought the performance per dollar ratio for the 5090 was bad last year month night, wait'll you see it tomorrow!
    Reply
  • Vicecrow
    Why in the hell is a good thing for AMD? Only thing it's NVidia don't have any kind of competition on Enterprise market and can ditch the consumer market.

    Everything with a NVidia sticker Will turn into Gold lol
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    bigdragon said:
    Not a surprise coming from Nvidia. I do wonder why it took them this long to prioritize all high-end production towards AI and away from gaming. I suppose the only place you'll be able to find a 5090 (or 5080) now is out of one of Nvidia's convention "food" trucks.

    I'm expecting the 6000-series, PS6, and XBox Helix to all be delayed. Anything we thought was coming in 2027 will probably get shoved off into 2029. I think Nvidia, Sony, and Microsoft are just waiting for one company make the first announcement so they can join in on the delay party.
    2029? Lol. 2030 at least. AI is moving at breakneck speeds, and data centers are popping up on every @#$%ing street corner. All those data centers will want to upgrade, and keep upgrading to the next big thing. Even if we get a 6000 series, the data centers will snatch up all the 60 cards >16GB, which will leave <=16GB cards for gamers. Gamers don't need those because we already have plenty of <=16GB options.

    The problem here isn't a shortage of NVidia 5090s. The problem is there just literally is not enough physical hardware to make enough components to keep up with the demand..... and data centers always get first dibs because they pay the most. These companies can only manufacture so many components in a day. The 5090 is discontinued because 99% of the "customer" base was data centers, not gamers, so for NVidia it made more sense to put that die into a data center GPU and sell it for 10x the price of a 5090

    There exists a finite number of atoms to make hardware in a given day. Any physical atoms that can be put into a gaming GPU can also be put into a data center GPU. Data centers will pay 10x more for the same GPU than a gamer can. What this essentially means is that the entire consumer-level computing industry is completely on hold until the situation can get under control. Either we need more fabs to make more products to keep up with the demands of gamers AND data centers, or computing will just become data-center exclusive. This applies to everything: GPUs, SSDs, RAM, and soon it will apply to phones, and anything else with consumer electronics inside it

    Consumers can not get hardware until data center demand is met, because data centers will pay more for hardware.... and with how fast AI is evolving, there is no telling when that will happen. They could make a PS6 for 2027, but it would be $1699 and no one will that. This would be absurd. 2030 is the minimum. It will take years to find a solution to bring the situation under control.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    bigdragon said:
    I'm expecting the 6000-series, PS6, and XBox Helix to all be delayed.
    It's harder for the console makers to do delays than anyone else due to all the various suppliers involved. Of course this will depend on how far into development they both already were when the supply issues hit full force. I still wouldn't expect them to have any huge delays beyond their original plans. On the video card side it's obvious we've already had delays since it's over 18 months since the 50 series launch and nobody's even talking new hardware.
    bigdragon said:
    Anything we thought was coming in 2027 will probably get shoved off into 2029.
    The only things there have even been leaks about coming in 2027 is Xbox Helix dev kits and a single GPU from AMD. If 4GB GDDR7 goes into high volume production we might see a 50 series refresh if 2GB GDDR7 gets wound down. I wouldn't be particularly surprised if AMD more or less stuck to a late 2027 into 2028 release schedule since they don't have competition for nvidia's PCIe cards. Given that the RTX Pro 6000 has doubled in price I'm sure that's a market they would like to have offerings in.
    Reply
  • Ogotai
    not at ALL surprizing... the LEAST expensive 5090 here..STARTS at 10k... tops out around 13k.... i doubt nvidia will release any thing above the 70 tier for the 60 series....
    Reply