Nvidia RTX 5090 shipment worth $470,000 goes missing in Brazilian airport — two pallets disappear, distributor seeks explanations but met with zero answers

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This missing shipment could probably be the last one for quite some time, too.

MSI 5090 pallets
(Image credit: u/Zestyclose-Salad-290)

A Brazilian electronics and IT distributor, Oderço, has gone on Instagram after failing to find answers about a missing shipment of RTX 5090 GPUs worth around $470,000 or R$2,500,000. According to its Instagram post [machine translated], the company has never faced an experience like this in its 38-year history. It was expecting two pallets of Zotac RTX 5090 GPUs at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, which supposedly arrived there but then disappeared. The company has not provided any details, like the shipment’s arrival date or any tracking numbers, but claims that there hasn’t been any official response regarding its shipment inquiries. Because of this, the company went on the social media platform pleading for answers.

A post shared by Oderço (@odercodistribuidora)

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    I think you meant to say: Nvidia RTX 5090 shipment worth $470,000 goes "missing" in Brazilian airport
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    I sure hope they recover all 10 of them.
    Reply
  • Buzdalys
    Oh no! Anyway, water is wet, more news at 11.
    Reply
  • kanewolf
    Math Geek said:
    I sure hope they recover all 10 of them.
    Yeah, the term "pallet" has been over generalized to cover briefcase ...
    Reply
  • usertests
    Breaking: the shipment is now worth $900,001.
    Reply
  • DRagor
    Vin shots Fast n Furious: Brazil again.
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    Sounds like Dominic Toretto's crew is back at it.
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    Where are they all going? Som are "missing"...that's when something is stolen and you don't know by whom or at what time.
    Reply