Nvidia RTX 5090 stock returns to Newegg with 21 models — but scarcity pricing keeps the cheapest air-cooled cards at least three times MSRP

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A wide range of 5090 models can now be snapped up at Newegg at prices starting from $6,599.

RTX 5090 listings
(Image credit: Aorus RTX 5090 on Newegg)
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After rumors of Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards being withdrawn from the consumer retail channel, it is pleasing to see major U.S. e-tailers like Newegg stuffed with stock today. Checking out this popular online electronics retailer, we note that there are 21 RTX 5090 SKUs available, and 11 are sold by and shipped by Newegg. Sadly, pricing remains in 3xMSRP+ territory at the time of writing. Remember, you can sift through pricing trends in our comprehensive GPU price tracking 2026 feature to see that Nvidia's Blackwell flagship was once available at its fabled sub-$2,000 price.

(Image credit: Newegg)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.