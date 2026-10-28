Nvidia RTX GPU vendor Palit denies its Galax factory has closed due to a shortage of chips — company says brand 'continues to operate as usual'

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The rumor came amid GPU chip shortages for the RTX 5090.

Galax RTX 5090D HoF graphics card
(Image credit: Galax)
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Palit released an official statement denying recent speculation that it has closed its Galax factory — where it makes Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs — because it cannot guarantee a sufficient supply of Nvidia chips. According to the company’s press release, its operations continue as usual, it has not shut down any factories, and customers are able to purchase Galax GPUs through existing distributors and retailers for both domestic and international markets.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.