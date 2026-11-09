Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 user’s cables almost melted, even when limited to 500W — 12V-2x6 cables appear to still cause problems, show clear signs of melting

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12V-2x6 strikes again, but thankfully it didn't take out a GPU this time.

Damaged 12v-2x6 cable
(Image credit: u/Doomslayer606)
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Reddit user u/Doomslayer606 posted about frayed braided sleeving on both 12V-2x6 cables for their two RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation GPUs the other day, asking whether it’s normal cable degradation or a sign of overheating. The GPUs were running at 500W, below the maximum 600W power draw, but commenters are confident it’s overheated cables, as the poster reports stiff, cracked, and easily peeling sleeves on only some of the wires.

u/Doomslayer606 posted on r/PcBuild with the title “Did I just save my RTX PRO 6000 GPUs from melting?” with photos of the 12V-2x6 cable’s braided sleeving frayed. The poster asked in the description whether this was normal degradation, a manufacturing issue, or overheating. The poster reported that the damaged braided sleeving felt stiff and peeled off easily, which is a strong indication of heat damage, and the comments were sure that it was.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Stomx
    Every time i try to plug and unplug this connector i exercise in cursing and swearing in address of those who adopted 12V-6x2, this standard is a failure of PC industry. I have even seen the GPU card where clearly angy user bent and unrooted the connector 45 degrees corrupting motherboard.

    And have anyone ever heard the final click when you insert the cable with all your force?

    Changing tripple 8pin connectors carrying 450 W on older cards with just one driving 600W is a design crime. Before 9 larger contacts (3×3 ) were sharing 12V power load now only 6 tiny ones handling even larger load. Before the load per wire/pin was 450/9=50W, now it is 600/6=100W. When somebody start a lawsuit?
    Reply