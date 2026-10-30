Nvidia store quietly pulls the RTX 5080 following RTX 5090 removal — street prices climb to 2.2X MSRP

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Out-of-control pricing and soon completely out of stock

GeForce RTX 5080
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Retainer
    Forget DLSS. Nvidia's real technological breakthrough is price upscaling: turning a $999 GPU into a $2,200 GPU without gaining a single extra FPS. Truly revolutionary. 😂
    Reply
  • helper800
    I still don't know if it was idiotic of me to spend 2379.99 on a 5090 or not after release. On one hand, its nearly 2400 dollars for a graphics card and supporting that is kinda dumb, on the other, its worth some 8000 dollars right now... I should decide if 4k 240hz is really worth that much money to me, or go back to my backup 3060 ti with +8k in the bank...
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    Between the insane price increases and the burning cables, i opted for a more reasonable sub-500 AMD card with 16GB vram.

    Thanks, but no thank you.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Wait, wasn't Nvidia denying that they were pulling the 5090 recently?
    Reply
  • Retainer
    helper800 said:
    I still don't know if it was idiotic of me to spend 2379.99 on a 5090 or not after release. On one hand, its nearly 2400 dollars for a graphics card and supporting that is kinda dumb, on the other, its worth some 8000 dollars right now... I should decide if 4k 240hz is really worth that much money to me, or go back to my backup 3060 ti with +8k in the bank...

    At this point, your RTX 5090 is no longer a graphics card. It's a retirement fund with DisplayPort and HDMI. 😂 I'd sell it for $8,000, go back to the 3060 Ti, and enjoy the only upgrade Nvidia can't charge you for: financial freedom.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    could be due to the rumor of a 5080 w/ more vram?

    Chip shortages could make them have to retire og to release upgrade?
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    Considering that the God Emperor Sam wants all the ram... i doubt that there will be GPUs with more ram... Alas... crazy times!
    Reply
  • Math Geek
    i got a 9060xt at MSRP when they came out and i'm good to go. looks like the last GPU i'll ever buy. pretty clearly not gonna be any new models coming out, so grab something now you'll be happy with for a LONG LONG TIME.

    only gonna need it for streaming anyway since that's obviously the direction they are forcing everyone into. "only digital" is just the first step to "only cloud" and my guess is much sooner rather than later.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    Maybe they are prepping for a 6090 release for Black Friday / Christmas!
    https://media.tenor.com/GXkC4oudbkUAAAAM/spoilers-pandorica.gifJanuary 30, 2027 would make 2 years since the 5090 was released.
    Reply
  • Kicapan07
    This has a lot of credence, since many agree that Nvidia stopped being a gaming hardware vendor long ago and has transformed into an AI provider.
    It is correct to say they've depriotized gaming and it is now a small part fo their revenue percentage wise. However saying they stopped being a gaming hardware vendor is complete nonsense given they still produce the Switch 1 and 2 APUs, and the latest quarterly report from Jon Peddle have their AIB GPU marketshare (aka not laptops or servers just buying for desktop) is still at above 90%. That doesn't even include the RTX Spark APU models released recently and they're still making updates to DLSS.

    You can priotize one over the other sure which I suspect is the point you're making but they can and are doing both.
    Reply