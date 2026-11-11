Nvidia’s Board reportedly preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang as second extra-marital affair emerges — stock has plunged 20% since scandals began, Huang has been first and only CEO for 33 years

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Future)
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Nvidia's Board of Directors is preparing to oust co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang following revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence and another with an Nvidia executive, reports The Wall Street Journal. Although no final decision has been made yet, the company's directors could meet as early as November 11 to discuss Huang's future. Whoever succeeds Huang will be the company's second CEO in 33 years. Nvidia's stock dropped 8% in after-hours trading following the reports. Nvidia's board of directors launched an independent investigation into the matter on November 8.

The report from the WSJ comes hours after the New York Times revealed that Huang allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, who reports directly to him. According to five people who worked at Nvidia, the relationship was known internally, while Huang and Powell were reportedly seen together at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC conference in March. The allegations follow an earlier report that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence believes to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quorm
    Someone's been holding onto this dirt for a while. Nvidias gpus were winding up in China for years, pretty widely reported, but they seem to suddenly want him gone.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    WOW, two Fang,-Fang's... He now qualifies to be a national politician. :(

    He'll start a new company and compete with Nvidia splitting the market.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    Fired as CEO by NVIDIA
    Hired by Trump as he'll fit right in....
    Reply