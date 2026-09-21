Nvidia's next-gen RTX 60 GPUs might not be released until 2028, prominent leaker claims — gaming takes a back seat as company focuses on delivering data center products

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You could be waiting a while for Rubin-based consumer graphics cards

Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hardware leaker Kopite7Kimi, who has an exceptional track record, posted on X that Nvidia's RTX 60 series GPUs, based on the Rubin architecture, might not be released until at least 2028. The leaker previously believed that we might see a new generation of graphics cards in late 2027, but now says: "Unfortunately, GR20x is a product from 2028. That means they have postponed again." We reached out to Nvidia regarding the post, and a company spokesperson stated that they "don't comment on rumors or unannounced products."

While Nvidia issued its standard boilerplate response, Kopite7Kimi has a historically near-spotless record when it comes to speaking about Nvidia hardware leaks, and it seems that this time, consumers may have to wait a little longer. Both the Ada Lovelace and Blackwell architectures in RTX 40 and RTX 50 series GPUs share the same TSMC 4N process node, so if the leaker's words are to be believed, it will take Nvidia a total of six years to move its consumer GPUs to the more advanced TSMC 3N or 3NP node that its Rubin accelerators currently utilize.

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Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Leaker Moore's Law is Dead has claimed that the RTX 6090, or something from the 60 series, is "technically aiming for H1 2027 as of NOW".

    CP98gJdcTCo
    Logically, not releasing any consumer or technically consumer-oriented products in 2027 seems to make moore sense. So if you were hoping to see an epic MLID faceplant or backtracking, this may be a good chance.

    Even if there's no graphics card coming in 2027, we can at least enjoy some more mud slinging between these two leakers.
    Reply