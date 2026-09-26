Nvidia’s RTX Mega Geometry 2.0 streams ray-tracing geometry into VRAM on demand — Nanite-inspired design drops detail instead of dropping out

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Nvidia's new ray-tracing sample handles a 1.6-billion-triangle scene with just 2GB of VRAM dedicated to geometry.

Path-traced view into the carved dome of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah sample scene
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has updated its RTX Mega Geometry SDK to 2.0, adding streaming support for “continuous level-of-detail clusters” to handle high-density meshes, according to the developer blog post. Nvidia says it works even for scenes too big for the VRAM budget. The technology is in addition to its RTX Kit, arriving alongside RTX Kit 2026.3. The announcement comes close to the release of Gears of War: E-Day, which makes use of RTX Mega Geometry technology. Nvidia has not explicitly said what version of Mega Geometry the game uses.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.