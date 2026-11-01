Open-source USB tool unlocks Nvidia's half-speed GPU AI limiter on Windows — lifts GPU's FP16 math performance up to 65%, UEFI unlocker covers RTX 20, 30, and 40-series desktops and laptops

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It runs from a USB stick before Windows loads and has to run again on every boot.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition graphics card with two fans on a black background
(Image credit: Nvidia)
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A new open-source UEFI tool boots from USB and unlocks significant extra tensor performance on RTX 20, 30, and 40-series desktop and laptop GPUs, making the half-speed AI throttle hack a whole lot easier to try on Windows. No VBIOS flash or patched driver needed: the tool runs from a FAT32 stick before the Nvidia driver loads at every boot, and then voila, the developer’s own laptop RTX 4060 hit 65% higher FP16 math.

The “UEFI pre-driver NVIDIA GPU unlocker,” or nv-uefi-unlocker project, removes Nvidia’s tensor limiter using the community V67 payload with read-back verification. This tricks Nvidia’s signed Booter firmware into opening the write lock on two speed-selector registers, allowing the tensor units to run at full rate. The unlock can now run entirely from a bootable USB drive, on Windows as well as Linux, whereas previously it worked primarily through manually installed Linux modules, with Windows support only experimental. The read-back verification part makes things safer, which was a concern with the experimental builds.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • quorm
    Really glad they managed to get this working. Hopefully the remaining bugs with Turing get sorted quickly.
    Reply