Quad 8-pin mod protects the $8,500 RTX 5090 you can’t replace from melting — modder’s custom power solution claims to fix Nvidia 16-pin GPU meltdowns

News
By
Published

RTX 5090 production halts make protecting your GPU from meltdowns critical

GeForce RTX 5090
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5090, undeniably one of the best graphics cards of our time, vanished overnight without a trace and is now selling for $8,500 on Amazon. In a recent development, Reddit user DallasGrave showcased a custom quad 8-pin power conversion kit designed for the notorious melting 16-pin (12VHPWR) power connector and the later 12V-2x6 revision. This invention, an upgrade over a previous mod, could reduce the risk of power-related meltdowns.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TheyStoppedit
    I have an idea, let's try a cable standard that has been tried, tested, and true for 10+ years now, and see if that fixes the melting....

    ....Oh wow, imagine that, no melting. Color me shocked :openmouth: Lol

    While we're at it, maybe we can try and diagnose with the 3090Ti never melted, but the 4090 did even though they both have the same power draw and same connector.... hashtag currentbalancing

    I begin to wonder if the melting problem was all a part of the plan the whole time. It wouldn't surprise me tbh
    Reply
  • setx
    If you are going to mod – use EPS connector. Two should be enough for the same 600W.
    PCI-E connector is far from the best: not all wires actually can carry power, different number of power/ground wires.
    Reply