Reddit user pays $35 for a crypto mining rig left in a garage and gets 54GB of VRAM at 65 cents per GB — the first test for 2017-era GPUs: a 35B-parameter AI model running locally at over 30 tokens per second

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A rusty rig and a refused test, but all nine cards worked.

Rows of open-frame cryptocurrency mining rigs packed with graphics cards, their fans glowing green, in a dimly lit room
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Reddit post by user markpronkin (“OP”), titled “54gb vram for 35$,” says the user purchased an old crypto mining rig, originally discovered in a garage, for a negotiated 3,000 rubles, or about $35. The rig was rusty, and the buyer “had zero idea if it works, so did the seller,” with a pre-purchase test request refused. However, on the first try, all nine Nvidia P106-100 GPUs, with 54GB of VRAM between them, worked. The initial test: a successful local run with the 35-billion-parameter model Qwen3.6-35B-A3B in Ollama, which operated at over 30 tokens per second.

54gb vram for 35$
 from r/LocalLLaMA
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.