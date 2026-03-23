RTX 5060 in a house fire suffers melted shroud and fans, but survives with PCB intact — scorched GPU just needed a cleanup and a new cooler for full restoration

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The fire only ruined the GPU's body.

Burned down RTX 4060
(Image credit: Brother Zhang on YouTube)

We've seen a lot of repair jobs around here, but rarely do we come across GPUs that were victims of a house fire. Sure, RTX 80- and 90-class cards with 16-pin power connectors melt all the time, but that's because of some internal factor — what if everything around your GPU (and PC) was burning? That's what happened with one Asus RTX 4060 in China, and it miraculously survived through the whole thing as documented by expert technician Brother Zhang.

发生火灾，电脑烧毁，显卡还能活吗？ - YouTube 发生火灾，电脑烧毁，显卡还能活吗？ - YouTube
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