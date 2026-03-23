RTX 5060 in a house fire suffers melted shroud and fans, but survives with PCB intact — scorched GPU just needed a cleanup and a new cooler for full restoration

We've seen a lot of repair jobs around here, but rarely do we come across GPUs that were victims of a house fire. Sure, RTX 80- and 90-class cards with 16-pin power connectors melt all the time, but that's because of some internal factor — what if everything around your GPU (and PC) was burning? That's what happened with one Asus RTX 4060 in China, and it miraculously survived through the whole thing as documented by expert technician Brother Zhang.

发生火灾，电脑烧毁，显卡还能活吗？ - YouTube Watch On

Apparently, the victim was using an electric heater that likely sparked and ignited the fire that eventually engulfed the entire room. Everything was charred as a result, including the computer that housed the RTX 4060. From the pictures, we can tell that most of the plastic and rubber or silicone components have melted off, but the metal is intact; the heatsink for the CPU cooler and the chassis held their shape.

Taking a closer look at the graphics card shows that it had started to melt from the left side of the fan shroud. The backplate was severely damaged and had oxidation burns all over it. Taking off the case revealed that it's also warped from the inside, but the now-exposed PCB actually looked fine. It was charred with oxidation marks and covered in soot, but no component seemed damaged visually.

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