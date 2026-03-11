Rumored RTX 5050 9GB GDDR7 could make hay from recycled RTX 5060 silicon — refreshed entry-level Blackwell card might finally have enough VRAM for DLSS and MFG in demanding games

The GeForce RTX 5050 may have been too modest a performer to make the list of the best graphics cards. However, rumors of an upcoming memory upgrade could make it more desirable for budget gamers. If the rumor mill is correct, the entry-level Blackwell SKU will transition from GDDR6 to faster GDDR7 memory and get a capacity boost from 8GB to 9GB of VRAM. Respected hardware leaker kopite7kimi reports that this upgrade continues Nvidia’s strategy of recycling flawed dies from higher-end models to maximize profits.

The GeForce RTX 5050 has always been the ugly duckling of the Blackwell family. While every other Blackwell GPU uses GDDR7 memory, Nvidia stuck the GeForce RTX 5050 with slower GDDR6 memory. GDDR6 is generally more affordable to purchase, and suppliers are still producing those chips. The problem is that they have begun transitioning to GDDR7. As a result, GDDR6 production is limited, and with the consequent shortages and high demand, GDDR6 prices are following a similar upward trend.

The limited supply and rising prices of GDDR6 are likely why Nvidia is revamping the GeForce RTX 5050 with GDDR7 memory. The chipmaker has probably already run the numbers, and GDDR7 makes more sense profit-wise. But the new RAM isn't just a drop-in replacement. According to kopite7kimi, the GeForce RTX 5050 9GB GDDR7 also uses a different die compared to the original model. While the vanilla GeForce RTX 5050 employs the GB207 die, the 9GB GDDR7 variant appears to switch to the larger GB206 die, which is present in higher-end SKUs such as the GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, and the GeForce RTX 5070 Mobile.

A full GB206 chip features 4,608 CUDA cores, but any GeForce RTX 5050 would likely only use a little over half of that total. Nvidia can conveniently repurpose GB206 dies that don't meet the strict requirements for higher-end models in the GeForce RTX 5050. Salvaging dies like this is a common strategy in the semiconductor industry that helps chipmakers reduce electronic waste and optimize production efficiency by ensuring every usable chip reaches the market. The GeForce RTX 3050 went through the same process over its lifetime. It initially launched with the GA106 die and subsequently shifted to the GA107 die in its later three revisions.

GeForce RTX 5050 9GB GDDR7 rumored specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card GeForce RTX 5050 9GB GDDR7* GeForce RTX 5050 GeForce RTX 3050 8GB Architecture Blackwell Blackwell Ampere GPU GB206 GB207 GA106 Shaders 2,560 2,560 2,560 Base Clock (MHz) 2,317 2,317 1,552 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,572 2,572 1,777 Memory Capacity 9GB GDDR7 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Clock (Gbps) 28 20 14 Memory Interface 96-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) 336 320 224 TDP (W) 130 130 130

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The memory configuration of the GeForce RTX 5050 9GB GDDR7 differs significantly from that of its predecessor. While the original SKU has four 2GB GDDR6 chips, totaling 8GB of memory distributed evenly across four memory modules, the new 9GB variant uses a different approach, employing three 3GB GDDR7 chips. The upgrade not only increases the total available memory but also introduces a notable difference in its design.

Reducing the number of memory modules from four to three causes the memory interface to narrow. The launch configuration utilizes four 32-bit memory controllers, collectively providing a 128-bit memory bus. In contrast, the 9GB GDDR7 variant relies on three memory modules, each paired with a 32-bit controller, resulting in a narrow