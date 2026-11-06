Six pallets of Nvidia GPUs worth $11.4 million stolen in California cargo heist — authorities investigate after truck posing as a food transport company disappears

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Yet another major GPU theft.

Nvidia GPU
(Image credit: Getty)
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As high-end PC hardware continues to surge in demand and price, GPU theft has become a highly profitable target for criminals. According to a report by ABC7 News, authorities are investigating a major cargo heist involving the disappearance of an $11.4 million shipment of Nvidia hardware. The shipment reportedly consisted of six pallets of Nvidia hardware that left Oakland for Texas on August 29 and was picked up by a truck posing as a food transport company. Investigators eventually lost track of the vehicle in San Bernardino County, with the Oakland Police Department receiving a report of the theft on September 13.

$11.4M shipment of Nvidia cargo stolen from Oakland - YouTube $11.4M shipment of Nvidia cargo stolen from Oakland - YouTube
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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jkflipflop98
    Geez. I guess if you want to steal something, Brazil is the place to do it. They have video, know who the employee is, and found the online listing for one of the video cards. But still couldn't find the perpetrator?

    That's some A+ police work!
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    6 pallets, so 12 actual GPUs makes them pretty valuable freight. Another inside job for sure.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Heist of the century.
    Reply