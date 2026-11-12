Techie uses voltage glitching hack to turn $2,500 Nvidia 8GB cryptomining GPU into a full-fat $20,000 A100 with 80GB of VRAM — hack carefully blows onboard fuses to unlock entire VRAM and shader modules

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The most dangerous thing in the world is a bored engineer with a screwdriver. If you see a soldering iron, run for the hills.

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Enterprising techies looking to build their own local AI cluster have far more interesting options than buying DGX Sparks or Apple Mac Studios. Used data center GPUs are everywhere, and a server rack's garbage is an enthusiast's treasure. This option has become even more popular with CMPunlocker, a soft-mod for Nvidia CMP-170HX cards that unlocks abilities well beyond stock. Now, a techie has taken it a step further, blasting through the remaining limitations with voltage glitching and creating a card faster than the actual $20,000 Nvidia A100 GPU with 80GB of VRAM... but from an $2,500 8GB CMP-170HX mining card.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.