Thieves steal Nvidia-labeled trailers expecting massive AI GPU payday, but score 40,000 pounds of sand instead — crooks duped by 20 tons of ballast sand

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Surprise, it's sand!

a PlusAI autonomous truck as shown in China
(Image credit: Getty Images)

PlusAI, an autonomous trucking startup, is working with Nvidia to develop its systems and has several trucks and trailers marked with the logos of both companies. This likely caught the attention of thieves who were looking to score big on AI GPUs, with Wired reporting that two of the startup’s trailers got stolen and were found at another location. However, the joke’s on the criminals, as they discovered that the two stolen units contained 20,000 pounds of sand each.

The AI data center construction boom has made PC components like RAM and GPUs insanely expensive, which has led to a rise in petty theft involving these components. Enterprises and startups are being targeted, too, especially as they build data centers and local AI servers with millions of dollars’ worth of equipment and hardware. We’ve already seen cargo heists of copper cable and other hardware worth $1.3 million, while other criminals have become more brazen, pushing or spinning security escorts off the road so they can get away with a truck’s worth of AI GPUs.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Minus_i7
    You guys need to think bigger. Do you know what the street value of that sand will be once it's been cut into GPUs? Checkmate.
    Reply
  • htwingnut
    To bad it wasn't gpus. We'd at least have a chance buying those for gaming without getting robbed at nvidia prices.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    I really hope
    2Z4m4lnjxkYView: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z4m4lnjxkY
    played as they opened the back of the truck !
    Reply