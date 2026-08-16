Thieves swap RTX 5080 GPUs for RTX 3060s in Chinese gaming hotels — rogue 'downgrades' go unnoticed until sudden blackout exposes $12,000 heist

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and necessity is the mother of invention. Such was the impetus behind events that transpired in an esports hotel in China where two thieves secretly swapped GPUs in their rented rooms, and no one found out until days later. They were only caught after management found signs of tampering with the PC case after they'd already checked out, which eventually led to their arrest.

Esports or gaming hotels are commonplace in some Asian countries. Think of them as fancy, isolated gaming zones where you can go and spend time with a nice PC right in your room. As such, these bandits deliberately picked rooms with expensive RTX 5080 and 5070 rigs that could offer the most return on the secondhand market. They would check into rooms posing as unassuming gamers, just like any other customer.

(Image credit: Wuhan Police via Videocardz)

Once inside, they would open up the PC case, take out the high-end GPU, put a lower-end GPU like the RTX 3060 in there, and close the PC back up. Since the GPU variants matched, they looked similar enough from the outside that management would never suspect anything. The systems also ran just fine, and there were no complaints from later customers, so there was no reason to inspect them up close.

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What gave these thieves away was an unexpected power outage on July 18. While they were in the middle of their nefarious activities, the lights went out, so they called the front desk to ask for a new room. After shifting, an electrician noticed pry marks on the PC cases in their old room. When management opened them up and saw two RTX 3060s instead of two RTX 5080s in there, they realized that they'd been robbed.

(Image credit: Wuhan Police via Videocardz)

Just two days later, the local police caught the suspects in the Guangbutun computer district after tracing them through hotel registration details. Investigation revealed that they would book hotels with the best systems and loot their GPUs to sell for half their value for a quick return.

A new RTX 5080 will run you around $1,400 today while an RTX 3060 goes for roughly $400. That means the thieves sold a 5080 for around $700 — anyone would pounce on that deal. The suspects even admitted to already having pulled this off four different times before. The total loss reported from their GPU-swapping spree was 80,000 Yuan, or almost $12,000. That's a lot more than the last time we looked at esports-hoping bandits who stole $2,000 worth of RAM in a similar heist in Shihezi City last month, but about the same amount as the amateur burglary in Korea earlier this year.

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