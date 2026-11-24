Gamers looking for an affordable 1080p gaming upgrade during this Black Friday stretch have so far been left wanting, as prices haven't budged much on RTX 5060 cards compared to our recent surveys. Those products are mostly still selling for $500 and up.

But Gigabyte's Eagle RTX 5060 Ti 8GB proves you don't have to pay more for less. This card is currently on discount for $479 at Newegg after an on-page coupon for registered accounts, making it cheaper than most RTX 5060s and just $30 more than the cheapest 5060 we can find right now.

This Eagle RTX 5060 Ti is a compact, stealthy dual-fan card that only needs a single eight-pin power connector. Its short PCB means that even within its small footprint, there's plenty of room in the backplate for a large flow-through cutout for improved cooling performance.

Save 8% ($40) Gigabyte Eagle RTX 5060 Ti 8GB: was $519.99 now $479.99 at Newegg This RTX 5060 Ti 8GB gives you more performance than the RTX 5060 for 1080p and 1440p raster gaming, and it's not much more expensive than entry-level Blackwell. Clip the on-page Newegg coupon for the best price.

The RTX 5060 Ti 8GB offers anywhere from 12-14% better performance than the RTX 5060 for 1080p and 1440p raster gaming, and at this $479 discounted price, it's just 7% more expensive than the cheapest 5060 we can find.

Unless you're trying to save every last dollar, you may as well spend a tiny bit more and enjoy the extra performance that the Ti offers.

GPU Benchmarks — 1080p

If this card's baseline performance isn't enough, you can rest easy knowing that Nvidia's superior DLSS 4.5 upscaling and framegen features are implemented in virtually every game, so you can tune your experience to taste in most any title you want to play.

If you've been waiting for a great price on a 1080p gaming upgrade, get on this 5060 Ti 8GB deal now.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.